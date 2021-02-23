Some things never change in Washington. The stimulus bill contains too much pork.

President Biden’s $1.9 pandemic relief plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks for many Americans. Critics say Biden’s plan is too expensive and contains too much “pork” unrelated to the COVID pandemic. GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Stimulus bill

Much has been reported about the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion stimulus relief plan being larger than that of the Republicans’ and about the provision that would enable many Americans to receive $1,400 stimulus checks.

However, little has been said about the “pork” contained in the $1.9 trillion plan. For example, $112 million would be allocated for Bay Area Rapid Transit expansion, an item of significance to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Yes, a different political party now controls the White House, but it’s still business as usual in our nation’s capital.

John Mangieri, Charlotte

GOP’s objective

The GOP is no longer a political party in a traditional and historical sense. Obstructionism and distraction, instead of actual governance, is the norm.

Some in the party want to destroy institutions and traditional safeguards. Their sole objective is to stay in power. They endorse or tolerate racist policies and white supremacy, and refuse to hold leaders accountable for insurrection.

The “Big Lie” is still being spread by some in the Republican Party.

Some Republican leaders don’t seem to really care about COVID relief packages, fixing failing infrastructure, or restoring our place on the global stage. They’re only looking at the 2022/24 elections — everything else be damned.

Fred Schmitt, Banner Elk

NC vaccines

Regarding “Chronic-illness sufferers protest NC vaccine priority,” (Feb. 23):

I was absolutely horrified to read that people with compromised immune systems, cancer, COPD, and other life-threatening illnesses have been moved into Group 4 for COVID-19 vaccine priority.

It’s hard to imagine what was going through the minds of those who made this disastrous and cold-hearted decision.

What has happened to the concept of triage? I fervently hope that N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will review this policy immediately and make the right and humane decision to reprioritize our vulnerable citizens.

Madeline Cains, Charlotte

NC schools

The State Board of Education recently discussed the social studies curriculum. It should have been discussing the math and English curriculum.

Too many N.C. schools, especially in lower income districts, have a failing state grade.

Failure in lower school often begets failure in middle and high school. Kids graduate or drop out with no employable skills.

Our high schools should provide more vocational training so a graduate has something to make him/her employable. With that as a goal, perhaps our drop-out rate would be lower.

Education is the means to take advantage of equal opportunity. Our schools are failing our children, but it can be corrected if the curriculum is fixed and funds supplied to make the changes.

Don Roberson, Matthews

Carbon emissions

We need a way to reduce CO2 emissions, and here is one method called, carbon fee and dividend.

All the fossil fuel producers, like Exxon, would pay a fee of $15 per ton of CO2 that their fuel will make, rising by $10 per year. All the fee money is distributed to every consumer as an equal monthly dividend.

This way every individual, family, company, and government agency would use economic common sense about living with more expensive fossil fuel, while clean energy is getting cheaper.

Richard K. Greene, Charlotte

Richard Greene

Changing names

Honestly, I don’t understand how anyone can think it’s a good idea to rename buildings, streets or anything else right now when the money spent could be used for helping people.

Instead of renaming places, why not fund a food bank or build a shelter? And, if things are going to be renamed, then call them after flowers, animals or birds so as not to offend anyone in the future.

Nothing is going to change history — but we learn from it, not erase it like it never happened.

For heaven’s sake, let’s work together for a better world for future generations. Let’s instill a pride in them to unite, not separate.

Anne Lynch, Charlotte