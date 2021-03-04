If the ASC is broken, fix it. Don’t turn over arts funding to the city council.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra routinely draws a crowd for its Summer Pops series. The Charlotte Symphony is one of dozens of arts organizations that receive funding through the Arts & Science Council. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

ASC funding

Regarding ASC and funding for the arts and sciences, I am reminded that the Arts & Science Council was founded to remove the inevitable political bias from the funding process.

In my decades of supporting the ASC, I have found them to be a vital part of our community. But if the ASC has not operated properly, I would suggest fixing the ASC rather than to revert to a very flawed process of politicos determining how funds are to be distributed.

Governance and oversight is a proper role for the City Council rather than operating what could become a slush fund. I have more confidence in a properly operated ASC providing funding decisions than I have in the City Council doing so.

Ross Annable, Harrisburg

Black businesses

The writer is a Black business owner in the South Park area.

SouthPark mall’s initial actions against the No Grease barbershop is a case study in why Black upward mobility in Charlotte is among the lowest in the nation.

No matter how successful Black businesses are, the South Park area seems to be the “railroad track” boundary that Black businesses should not cross. The mall seems to be a beacon of this mindset — the consistent sentiment of people of color who visit the mall.

There are only a handful of Black businesses in the South Park area; we have to do better. Black businesses do not need an invitation, but they should feel welcomed.

Kemuel Murray, Charlotte

NC legislators

Regarding “NC lawmakers vote for more spectators at high school and college games, graduations,” (March 3):

With all the serious pandemic-related issues facing our state — unemployment, evictions, small businesses suffering, vaccine distribution, etc. — legislators in the N.C. General Assembly are tackling attendance at school sporting events.

State Rep. Kyle Hall says that we have “punished” our student athletes by allowing them to play the sports they love with only some fans in attendance. So now he is pushing for more fans to be allowed. Does 30% or 50% of capacity really make that much difference?

Maybe once this critical issue is resolved, legislators can move on to some of the truly important issues mentioned above.

Steve Larson, Charlotte

Sexual misconduct

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of multiple incidents of unwanted sexual conduct and his party is grappling with the issue of whether he should resign, similar to what the Democratic Party did with Al Franken.

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is accused of multiple incidents of unwanted sexual conduct and his party invites him to speak at CPAC and promotes him as a future leader of its party, similar to what they did with President Trump.

Does anyone notice this important distinction?

Mark Sumwalt, Charlotte

National parks

Regarding “To help NC’s national parks, Sen. Burr should support Rep. Haaland as interior secretary,” (March 4 Opinion):

Native American Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico is President Biden’s nominee for Secretary of the Dept. of the Interior, which would put her in charge of our 400-plus national parks.

By all reports she is very committed to working with tribes and conservation groups. However, does she have any experience on how to manage public parks and the millions of people who visit them each year? It is an overwhelming endeavor for even a very experienced person.

Our national parks are a wonderful American asset. The person appointed should not be selected based on diversity, but should be the most qualified and experienced person in the field, regardless of political affiliation.

Sheila Evans, Charlotte

Voting rights

The Republican Party is again trying to enact voter restriction laws.

Gerrymandering, restricting polling places, disallowing mail-in or Sunday voting, all hearken back to the shameful Jim Crow era.

It makes sense that there should be a federal law that protects fair and easy access to all voters in any election — no matter their race, color, party or gender.

Mary Ann Evanoff, Charlotte