Why did NC’s millionaire senators oppose a $15 minimum wage?

In this file photo N.C. Senators Thom Tillis, left, and Richard Burr, right, leave a policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in 2015. Last week, the two opposed an effort to add a minimum wage hike to the stimulus bill. The $15 minimum wage amendment failed. AP FILE PHOTO

Burr and Tillis

I see that Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted “no” on increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

I do have to say that since both of them are millionaires, it seems rather like playing “feudal lord” while the serfs make do. But in all fairness, I want to understand their rationale.

Perhaps they, as millionaires, think it’s better for struggling N.C. residents to continue to struggle. Perhaps they have another plan. I am open to a factual sensible explanation.

But truly, this one is a head-scratcher for me.

Jacqueline Briscoe, Hickory

2040 plan

Central to the 2040 Visionary Plan is the 10-minute neighborhood concept, which depends on more dense housing. A great illustration of this type of neighborhood is found where I live, the intersection of Dilworth and South End.

It is a vibrant walkable area anchored by the light rail, where interaction with neighbors and others constantly happens due to being unchained from a car.

Opposition to the plan based on the prospect that a duplex may exist on your street is totally misplaced. Dilworth is peppered with duplexes, quads and small apartment buildings. These units still enhance the quality of life here and have not dampened home values.

I hope the City Council moves forward with the plan so more residents can enjoy what we have in my neighborhood.

Kenneth Raynor, Charlotte

City priorities

Fifteen years ago we were told that something had to be done about the homeless situation in Charlotte. Ten years ago we heard the same thing. Five years ago — same.

We just heard it again. When is the City of Charlotte going to do something to really help these people?

It seems millions of dollars can be found for greenways, the arts, parks and other pet programs of the elites.

Charlotte leaders are approving thousands of new apartments around the city. Do tax revenues from these projects even begin to pay for the additional streets, schools and other needed facilities?

Armit Mundorf, Charlotte

The homeless

Regarding “County looks at ways to house homeless,” (March 5):

Sixty-four-square-foot structures for the homeless? That’s not even a “tiny house.” It’s a wooden tent — and it’s not even portable.

I saw a story about a 16-year-old who built a tiny home for his future self after college, in his parents’ backyard. It had a refrigerator, stove, kitchen sink, bath/shower. He had electricity and water from his parents’ house and installed a septic system in the ground. He did it by himself with a staggering investment of about $7,000, which he earned from a part-time job.

This sure seems like better option to house the homeless.

Don Reiner, Mt. Holly

Masks in SC

I guess S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster doesn’t believe in the science behind mask wearing. He’s been lucky enough to get a vaccine, but for the many who have not, mask wearing is an important safety measure.

The CDC urges mask wearing, and with the new variants the COVID vaccine may not provide protection. Be kind. Think of others and wear a mask.

Bobbie Spooner, Fort Mill

Republican Party

There has always been a faction in America of people who have tried to protect their status and prevent progress at all costs.

During the Revolution it was the Tories. During the Civil War it was the Confederacy, and since the 1920s it has been the Republican Party.

The idea that Republicans have become the party of the working man is ludicrous. They have done nothing to enhance the livelihoods of working people.

Even during this historic pandemic, they obstruct efforts to assist working people and instead try to dilute the voting power of lower income and minority citizens.

Donna Hatfield, Cornelius