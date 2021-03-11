Charlotte Symphony Orchestra board member: We’re committed to cultural equity

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra board member Mike Rutledge says CSO is “committed to being a partner for our community in the area of cultural equity and to work with others, like the ASC, to break down barriers created by systemic racism...” File photo

Cultural equity

Regarding “Prominent NC arts group apologizes for perpetuating inequities against minorities,” (Feb. 23):

I applaud, and share, the Arts & Science Council’s deep commitment to cultural equity. However, I worry that their labeling of the Charlotte Symphony as a “white, Western Eurocentric organization” in their Cultural Equity Report could undermine that goal by perpetuating the stereotype that orchestral music is only created by, and for, certain people.

It’s true that symphonies in the U.S. originate from a European tradition — that’s part of our story. But we’ve grown tremendously to truly be an American orchestra for the 21st century, performing a wide range of music from composers of diverse backgrounds; increasing access through partnerships with schools, hospitals, and community centers; and offering free/low cost concert tickets and tuition to remove financial barriers.

As we continue to evolve, we’re committed to being a partner for our community in the area of cultural equity and to work with others, like the ASC, to break down barriers created by systemic racism and provide access to music for everyone.

Mike Rutledge

CSO Board of Directors

NC prisoners

Regarding “Early release of prisoners, a sensible, humane choice,” (March 10 Editorial):

As we contemplate early release of prisoners, let’s build success into reentry.

Require prisons to provide every released inmate with a valid, state-issued ID card. We do know who these people are, don’t we? This would ensure a fair shot at meaningful employment and reintegration.

Such a fair shot would significantly reduce recidivism and the public’s fear of re-offending.

Dave Nichols, Charlotte

Student loans

Regarding “Proposals to cancel student loan debt could ‘reach every corner of the state’,” (March 10):

If a student has to take out loans to pay $44,000 a year in tuition, they obviously can’t afford that school. A better option would be to first attend community college and then transfer to an in-state public college to lower the overall cost. Working part-time can help pay for this.

When you sign your name saying that you will pay back this money, it is expected it will be repaid. The taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for student’s mistakes.

Travis Cook, Waxhaw

‘Approval voting’

Something big has happened in St. Louis that Charlotte should consider.

In November 2020, St. Louis voted to make city elections nonpartisan and use “approval voting,” a new form of voting that lets voters vote for as many candidates as they want in a race, no matter the party. The top two vote-getters face a runoff in the general election. This prevents vote splitting among similar candidates.

Last week, St. Louis held its first mayoral election under the new system. The candidates who ended up in the runoff were two progressive women.

Charlotte could use a system like this so the best voices in the city can lead us.

David Lichtman, Charlotte

The Pope’s trip

Pope Francis’ Iraq trip is the predictable, reckless result of putting faith above reason and science.

Rather than risking his followers’ health and safety so they could fawn over him in person, he should have committed some of the U.S. Catholic church’s substantial coffer — which includes the U.S. Roman Catholic Church’s receipt of $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed COVID-19 aid — to global vaccination efforts.

But what do you expect from a Pope who sincerely compared lockdown in the Vatican, where people cater to his every need, to being in “prison.”

Jason Huber Charlotte

Queen’s message

The Queen of England failed to be a leader, missing an easy opportunity to educate her citizens.

Her grandson’s wife was subjected to racist criticism. The queen’s message could have been so simple and people would have respected her for it.

She could have said something like, “I do not condone racist attacks. The Duchess of Sussex is an important part of our Royal family and attacks on her are the same as attacks on me.”

It truly was a missed opportunity.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte