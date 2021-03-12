Republicans accuse Biden of being divisive on COVID relief. Look in the mirror.

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office at the White House on March 11. ANDREW HARNIK AP

GOP and Biden

President Biden is being divisive? Funny how the Republicans are saying that, yet not one of them voted for the COVID relief bill even though polls showed that a majority of Americans, including Republicans, supported it.

Some Republicans leaders say that Biden is not practicing what he preached — unity. Are they serious? Maybe Republicans in Congress are the ones being divisive. Maybe they’re going to treat Biden like they treated President Obama, never give in to a Democrat — no matter what their constituents want.

Holly Saftner, Charlotte

Too much pork

Many items in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill aren’t directly related to the virus. Items include bailouts to pension funds and money for “environmental justice.”

It includes $1,400 checks to Americans who make under $75,000 ($150,00 for couples), not all of whom have been impacted financially by the virus. So, a large majority of Americans will get this stimulus check.

There’s a lot of pork in this bill and everyone should do a little research to see where the money is going.

Dru Schiltz Robson, Concord

Lifting restrictions

It isn’t surprising that the Texas and Mississippi governors have lifted restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing. They, and other like-minded officials, are simply following the strategy of their party leader, who showed disdain for science and mismanaged this virus crisis from the start.

They should close their state borders for the next couple of months, at least. This deadly virus will surely spike and spread to other states when these safety measures are no longer taken seriously.

This perennial problem with elected officials demonstrates that anyone running for public office should take a crash course in logic and ethical decisions. If they pass, they’ll no longer be accused of Neanderthal thinking.

Thomas K. Spence Jr., Sanford

Vaccine research

Regarding “Big Pharma is rescuing us from government bungling,” (March 11 Opinion):

COVID-19 vaccines were not solely a product of private industry. The pharmaceutical industry was able to develop the vaccines quickly thanks to 30 years of NIH funded government research on mRNA vaccines and coronaviruses under Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the ‘40s, the Truman administration adopted a science policy that the government would fund basic research and industry would do applied research. That policy has served America well, giving us treatments for cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, HIV and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Trump administration was antagonistic towards that science policy by trying to cut NIH funding.

When you get the vaccine you should thank a government-industry science policy. That policy needs continued public support.

James Horton, Charlotte

Pro sports

Regarding “Panthers greats Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen made Charlotte a better place,” (March 12):

The problem with pro sports is highlighted by the wise decision to bring back greats Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen to the Panthers, albeit with one-day contracts so they can finish their careers here.

The overriding focus on money (big salaries, salary caps, et al) was good for players who once were underpaid by team owners. But not for fans who no longer can cheer for their favorites because they’re likely to be gone after just a few seasons.

Yes, it’s naïve to think we’ll ever return to the days when the lineup of my Dodgers was a comforting constant, but wouldn’t it be nice to have a team that would stay together just a little longer?

Ken Gepfert, Charlotte

Ken Gepfert

Equal time

On March 11 PBS NewsHour presented an update on President Biden’s America Rescue Plan. It provided equal time for Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chris Coons to share insights and answer questions.

It was useful and informative; no shouting, no yelling, no histrionics.

The segment was an excellent example of why the FCC should reinstate the Fairness Doctrine, which required equal time for opposing opinions on major issues. The FCC has a responsibility to ensure “news” broadcasters inform the public, rather than just echo their viewers’ predisposed leanings to sell advertising.

Let’s hold all news outlets accountable to inform the public on key issues, not divide and polarize us.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

Lee Fluke

#MeToo

Regarding “Due Process is back in vogue, thanks to Gov. Cuomo,” (March 9 Opinion):

Kathleen Parker misconstrues what the #MeToo movement is about with her demeaning words — “#MeToo now apparently stands for “Me love due process, too.”

To mock the thousands of women and men who bravely came forward to publicly join the community of sexual assault/abuse victims is just another blow to victims.

#MeToo statements allow victims to raise awareness, safely release long buried secrets, and provide support for others experiencing this common violence. The majority of victims did not name the perpetrators of their abuse and were not seeking retribution; they were simply speaking their truth.

Parker owes the #MeToo movement an apology.

Brenda Murray, Belmont