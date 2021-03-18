Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson needs to open his eyes on ‘indoctrination.’ See the truth.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks during a March 16 press conference in Raleigh where he talked about creation of a task force to address complaints about indoctrination in public schools. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Teach truth

While reading “Indoctrination in school a problem, GOP leaders say” (March 17), I was reminded of “Lies My Teacher Told Me” by James Loewen. It was an eye-opening read for me.

After a combination of 1960-1970 parochial and public schooling, I was sickened by the misinformation I was indoctrinated with. From the Crusades to Columbus to the Civil War and Reconstruction, right on through to red lining and on. It’s inconceivable the garbage they fed my mind.

I implore the N.C. lieutenant governor and everyone else to read this book with an open mind. Some of us realize how hard it is to actually look into the mirror and truly view the reflection.

Thomas Parme, Charlotte

Hate crime

Regarding “Police investigate motive in 8 Atlanta-area killings,” (March 18):

This week a man willingly walked into three different businesses and killed eight people. That was a hate crime.

Chris Horn Williams, Charlotte

Stimulus plan

Let’s call the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act what it really is — a startling spending plan shrouded by the cloud of a health crisis.

While the act directs the bulk of the funds to legitimate COVID-19 relief, a staggering $300 billion is for long-standing special interest policy priorities unrelated to COVID-19.

The White House proudly described the act as “the most progressive piece of legislation in history.” Such audacious spending sponsored by the whims of a slim majority is mind boggling and divisive. Where is the “unity” promised by President Biden?

Robert Rostan, Charlotte

Bipartisanship

Many Observer letters and op-eds bemoan the lack of bipartisan politics. It’s not possible until we have two mainstream political parties.

A conservative Republican Party and liberal Democratic Party can debate the proper role of government in addressing the nation’s problems. Compromises can be made and appropriate laws enacted.

We have not had a conservative Republican Party since it was radicalized in 2009 by the Tea Party movement. Trump went further and produced a cult-like party. He had no interest in a functioning democracy. It would be immoral to compromise on what his GOP stands for.

One must not compromise on domestic terrorism, systemic racism, voter suppression, and the truth. Conservative Republicans must stop being afraid of Trump and form a legitimate functioning party.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Filibuster

Filibuster is beneficial only if the country’s interests are paramount in the minds of our elected officials.

It is not a tool for the hands of power grabbers, stubborn and egoistic senators. The majority of the country, including Republicans and Democrats, supported the COVID relief bill, not a single Republican senator supported it. Why?

The majority of the country supports sensible gun laws, reducing the influence of money in our politics, encouraging all citizens to easily vote, fixing our broken immigration system, and improving our outdated infrastructure.

Instead of joining hands with the majority, many Republican senators are signaling to oppose and obstruct at all levels.

The year 2024 seems to be more important for them than the glory of 21st century America. Voters need to be vigilant.

Naseem Khan, Leland

The homeless

Charlotte is a bustling and booming city. For years, Charlotte has been heralded as a clean, beautiful city in the southeast that attracts transplants from all over the country.

Affordable housing finally has bubbled up as a priority for the city. Homelessness is being addressed. However, mental illness is the true underlying issue for the homeless who still roam our city today.

The mentally ill who are in need today are not individuals you can give keys to an apartment or put into a homeless shelter and the “problem” goes away.

I challenge Mayor Vi Lyles and Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris to work together to find a solution to help these folks and make our city safer.

John Christenbury, Charlotte