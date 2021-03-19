Don’t let the seeds of hate that Trump planted continue to grow

Seeds of hate

This violence against Asians and Asian-Americans has been escalating for over a year now, with thousands of cases of violence based on stereotypes, hatred and misinformation.

The cowardly sucker-punch hit-and-run attacks and the recent murders in Atlanta are only the latest events that may be a direct result of the “legacy” left by Donald Trump. The seeds of hate he planted with his racial slurs about the “Kung-Flu”, “China-flu” and the like will only continue to grow if we don’t do something to change our hearts and minds.

Stop the hate!

Greg Neal, Charlotte

Defining crimes

I take issue with recent attempts to establish additional penalties for crimes based on the inferred motive of the perpetrator.

Punish behavior, not motives. Murder is murder; robbery is robbery. Their punishment should stand alone.

We should penalize hate crimes based on actions such as communicating threats or a pattern of violence against a community. The distinction between crime and terrorism isn’t motivation, it’s the terror instilled in the community.

Conversely, bridging language barriers and building trust between police and the community will reduce that fear, whether it stems from hate or crimes of opportunity.

David Fahey, Charlotte

Ban on earmarks

It is becoming more clear every day, whether it’s Republicans or Democrats in Congress, that the United States is heading down the wrong road.

Latest example: Republicans lifted their decade-long ban on earmarks, otherwise known as legislative pork.

Back in 2011, the House stopped using earmarks, which had given members the power to direct federal agencies to spend millions on projects in a member’s home district whether the project was needed or not.

So now both Democrats and Republicans are once again embracing earmarks as a means of getting their fellow members of Congress to vote for legislation they otherwise might not support by giving them earmarks that enable them to take millions back to constituents.

Don’t be surprised when Democrats in the Senate attempt to do away with the filibuster if Sen. Joe Manchin is offered millions in earmarks to gain his vote.

Craig A. Reutlinger, Charlotte







Justice reform bill

I am very concerned about SB 300, the N.C. Criminal Justice Reform Bill that proposes to make participating in a riot a felony.

I am absolutely opposed to rioting and would like to see those who turn lawful protests into riots punished. There are always a few who want to take advantage of a protest to loot and otherwise vandalize.

The problem is that as this bill now stands there is no definition of “participation in a riot” making it possible to prosecute anyone who is lawfully protesting when disruptors start a riot. This could easily lead a thinking person to suspect the real purpose of this law is to stop protests.

Linda Q. Thede, Matthews

Mark Robinson

Thank you to the Editorial Board for “Robinson offers NC schools scrutiny instead of help,” (March 19 Editorial):

I have taught social studies in North Carolina for 26 years and I have never seen any kind of institutional practices as alleged by Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

How may a nation learn from its mistakes if we are not taught about them?

You do not have to think America is perfect to love it. Isn’t “true love” when you can see the faults in the object of your affection, but love it anyway?

If you check the task force website Robinson has set up, it’s clear that he is fishing for complaints. He is searching for ammo, not the truth.

Anthony Yodice, Charlotte

School priorities

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s plan to create a task force to collect complaints about “indoctrination” in public schools is an insult to teachers, administrators, and school boards.

Since when has curriculum been designed around the beliefs of parents?

The State Board of Education sets curriculum standards. Should there be a flagrant abuse of standards, local school administration is well equipped to deal with it.

Having a task force to collect complaints is a misplaced priority in our educational needs today.

I would urge Robinson to focus on task forces that deal with inequities in learning opportunities, suspension rates, graduation rates, poverty, and food insecurity among students. These are problems in our education communities that need scrutiny and solutions.

Betty Lohr, Hickory

A divided NC

North Carolina faces many serious and difficult problems, but we are a divided people. Since we created the division, we may be able to fix it.

First, we have to choose: Do we want more division with less gains or do we want more gains with less division? Second, in small steps, we need to treat each other with trust, tact and respect.

We have been inundated with efforts to keep us divided. Therefore it will be hard for all of us to overcome these feelings. Let’s try.

James Rogerson, Charlotte