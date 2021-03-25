Gov. Cooper eased restrictions, but they’re still hurting restaurants like mine

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing March 25 on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response. tlong@newsobserver.com

NC restrictions

As a restaurant owner with multiple units in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has done us no favor with the new 75% seating rule because he maintained the 6-foot distancing. That means we are still handicapped and hurting at 50% capacity.

It’s been over a year. We were totally closed for 110 days, then able to reopen at 50% capacity.

Cooper must stop the crippling rules placed on N.C. restaurants. He should follow the lead of the S.C. governor and allow 100% seating.

Woody Fox, Pineville

Suspensions

As we talk about how suspension rates for Black students are higher, let me tell you about one student. A boy I tutored fifth through seventh grade was suspended two weeks short of his high school graduation.

Discouraged, he didn’t graduate.

Actually smart, he got his GED on his own. He moved to California, worked various jobs, none high-paying. He returned to Charlotte and continued to work, long hours at odd-hour jobs. He had hopes of starting at CPCC, but neither the schedule, nor the money.

He is 35, a father, a fine one. He’s smart, articulate and hopeful, but he is rolling that Sisyphean hope repeatedly uphill.

Reining in high school suspensions of Blacks is more than policy. It’s about people. Another approach is needed.

Beth R. Walters, Charlotte

The 2040 plan

Regarding “Charlotte growth plan met with pushback and support from developers, neighborhoods,” (March 22):

The Charlotte City Council is word-smithing this proposed 2040 plan.

City leaders claim they are not prohibiting single family zoning, but if you can’t have an area, subdivision or neighborhood that is all zoned for single-family housing, then you have in effect prohibited single family zoning.

If each parcel is a “zone” of its own and builders can buy a vacant lot or tear down an existing single family home to build a duplex, triplex or multi-family dwelling right next to you, it would mean the end of the American Dream of a house in the suburbs in a single-family subdivision.

Jim Van Meerten, Charlotte

Transgender kids

The writer is president of LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County.

Regarding “On HB2 anniversary, new NC bill joins a national push to restrict transgender athletes,” (March 24):

Rather than paying N.C. teachers more or making necessary investments to improve our schools, Republicans in the General Assembly are ready to use the tools of government to discriminate.

Bills like HB 358 that target transgender kids have been proposed across the nation. They’re not coming from athletic organizations or players. They’re an assault on the right of transgender people to even exist — a glaring reminder that the most vulnerable among us suffer under the burden of state-sanctioned discrimination.

We need leaders at every level of government to take action to protect and include, rather than yield to phony crises that seek to divide and attack.

Cameron Pruette, Charlotte

Trickle down?

Regarding “Would Biden’s tax hike really spare the middle class? Nope.” (March 21 Opinion):

Here come the conservative tears again over trickle-down economics. Over the past 40 years these “trickles” have failed to pay for themselves or add to tax revenues. Proof: Every time there is a tax cut from a conservative-led Congress, we see huge corporate stock buybacks, increased stock dividends, rising executive pay, and excessive bonuses.

Supporters of trickle-down claim U.S. corporations won’t remain globally competitive unless we have low corporate tax rates. Never mentioned in this argument are the high VAT taxes and the much larger percentage of taxes the global “middle class” pays annually compared to the U.S. taxpayer.

Please don’t put the blame on Biden for wanting to increase the corporate tax rate. Tell elected officials to stop using the middle class as a scapegoat and put the blame where it really belongs, on corporate greed.

Stuart Bantit, Fort Mill