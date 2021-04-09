Carolinas, Duke Energy must be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid

North Carolinians turned a worried eye to Texas in February when the power grid there failed amid freezing temperatures. Experts say a similar disaster is unlikely in North Carolina, but changes to the NC grid, which is mostly controlled by Duke Energy, are needed to make it more resilient as the climate changes. SPACES IMAGES/BLEND IMAGES AP

Modernize the grid

Like most people, I watched in horror as lightning induced wildfires in California and the severe ice storm in Texas wreaked havoc.

The magnitude of the weather-caused power outages was compounded by the electric grid that was not designed for the intermittency of the renewable energy (solar and wind) that we increasingly rely upon.

Can this happen in the Carolinas? We certainly have seen an uptick in severe weather events — hurricanes, tornadoes, winter storms, etc. And, we are being aggressive about introducing more renewable energy.

My hope is that our state and local leaders will push for and support the modernization and fortification of the electric grid that serves us.

During my 37-year career with Duke Energy, I came to appreciate the protections that the company designed into the grid. The reliability of our system was a contributing factor to our state’s ability to attract businesses — jobs.

We need to be intentional about protecting this reputation for safe, reliable energy. Let’s be intentional and aggressive about modernizing the grid.

Richard “Stick’” Williams, Huntersville

Dr. Lesslie, guns

Thank you for covering the tragic deaths of Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren, and repairman James Lewis.

What staggering losses all around, including Phillip Adams, the accused man who took his own life.

To those who might say “if only Dr. Lesslie had a gun nearby,” from my personal experience with Robert — a true Christian gentleman — his first instinct would not have been to pull a gun and shoot at Adams in front of his wife and grandchildren. Instead, he would likely have held out a helping hand.

Had Lewis been carrying a gun with his repair tools, I doubt he would have outdrawn and shot down Adams like a Dodge City gunslinger.

Is everyone with a gun always at the ready — even when entertaining grandchildren and maintaining air conditioning?

If the only solution to the pandemic of gun violence in America is more guns and more shooting, America will never be great again.

Ed Hinson, Charlotte

Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s long experience seems to have taught him how to insure that the opposing party makes no progress on any issue regardless of the merit of the issue at hand.

It also seems to have led him to believe that he alone, out of 435 persons in Congress, has the wisdom to know which direction the country should go in.

Only the voters of Kentucky have the power to impose term limits on McConnell, which leaves the rest of the country at the mercy of his quest for absolute power. Until they do, the country will continue to go nowhere.

Bob Kirby, Charlotte

FL waste pond

Once again, taxpayers are left holding the bag as HRK Holdings will likely never pay a dime towards stabilization and clean up of the polluted Florida waste pond now dumping water into Tampa Bay.

The Florida politicians tell everyone it is perfectly safe to dump the water into the ocean. If that were the case, why even have a holding pond?

The former hedge fund manager and others took their money, declared the company bankrupt during the last spill, and moved on to their next target.

When will the states and federal government start holding these people accountable?

David Duncan, Fort Mill

Vaccine passports

We citizens need to stand up against ‘‘vaccine passports.” Some people want corporations to have the right to deny service to people who won’t provide proof that they got the vaccine. Citizens shouldn’t have to ‘‘show their papers’‘ to buy, sell, travel, go to church, or peacefully assemble.

Chuck Mann, Greensboro

Business subsidies

The government has no business subsidizing businesses such as Reddit, not because of the risk of their activities, but because they are private — repeat private. As such, the potential profits and the risks they are subject to are the province of private investors.

Don’t use my money for this private activity.

Stephen V. Gilmore, Charlotte

Expand Medicaid

As a nurse, I know that when people can see a doctor and get care, they are more likely to live healthier lives and less likely to get sick.

They can manage conditions like diabetes and arthritis, better care for their families, and be productive members of society.

Expanding Medicaid will help more than 620,000 of our fellow North Carolinians who currently don’t have health insurance, allowing them to achieve their goals while contributing to their communities.

By refusing to expand healthcare, we are turning our backs on them and on billions of dollars in federal funding.

It is time for North Carolina to expand healthcare and protect working families.

Megan Dunn, Charlotte