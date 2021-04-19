Salesmen Ted Shore, right, and Ian Mahathey assemble a shotgun for a customer at Hyatt Gun Shop in Charlotte on Jan. 20, 2021. Store owner Larry Hyatt said the store was seeing unprecedented demand for guns and ammunition. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Gun ownership

Regarding “I own a gun. Does that make me part of the problem?” (April 19 Opinion):

I am both horrified and grateful for Théoden Janes’ op-ed piece. I applaud him for having the courage to speak his truth.

Like Janes, I loved John McClane. But McClane is not real. Most importantly, like Janes, far too many people buy guns for the wrong reasons. Some lament, “If I had a gun in that mass shooting, I would have...” But the reality is: We are not McClane.

Sorry to say, Janes, you are part of the problem. You did all the right things to become a gun owner, but as an informed adult if you truly can’t come up with a good reason to buy a firearm, you don’t need one — much less another one.

Often times, tragedies with guns occur just because the shooter had access to a weapon. I can only hope more people think before purchasing a firearm. Thank you for your honesty!

Sham Ostapko, Huntersville

Mass shootings

Reports show that between March 16 and April 15 there have been 45 mass shootings in the U.S. resulting in 69 killed and 159 others injured. Surprisingly, big-money corporations, big-money institutions, many big-money individuals, and many politicians continue to remain silent.

Does anyone really care? Apparently not. No one boycotts the big money and citizens continue to elect politicians who do nothing. So I say: “Thoughts and prayers.”

Ed Ihnot, Charlotte

Gun bans

I plead with the media to encourage citizens to understand that blame generally rests with people, not things. We need to focus on mental health, more than on the objects involved. Bans are not a solution. Killers can easily find alternatives.

Thomas Frederick, Clover, S.C.

A national disgrace

President Biden has described the recent mass shootings as a “national embarrassment.” It seems as though we are on course for one shooting a day, and all our government does it lower flags and offer sympathy and prayers.

This is more than a national embarrassment. It is a national disgrace, and our representatives in Washington should be ashamed of themselves for failing to protect their citizens from those who suffer from mental illness and the weapons they can freely buy and use.

When will we get the ban on automatic weapons? When will government leaders protect citizens. Shame on the politicians.

James R. Talbot, Charlotte

Public housing

Regarding “The promise of public housing,” (April 18 Opinion):

Op-ed writer Jackson Gandour laments the decline of public housing in New York City and calls for a “renewed commitment” to it.

But, as least through the end of the 90s, when I left NYC, public housing there was a disaster. The “projects” were centers of crime and disorder. Gangs of drug dealers flourished, guns-shots rang out every night and often during the day. Even residents of the projects were afraid to leave their apartments after dark.

There is a need for affordable accommodation, but public housing, as practiced by the N.Y. City Housing Authority, is not the answer.

Gautam Bose, Charlotte

Capitol revisionists

Regarding “GOP support falters for independent probe of Capitol riot” (April 19):

In his novel entitled 1984, George Orwell wrote “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.” That edict seems to be the playbook for Trump loyalists in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

Thus, they suggest it wasn’t Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol, it was antifa and operatives hired by Democrats. The Capitol police were the ones who instigated the riot. It wasn’t an armed assault. The insurrectionists consisted mainly of families and peace-loving police huggers.

Don’t buy into this revisionism. Remember Jan. 6, 2021 as it actually occurred. Believe your eyes and ears.

Arnie Grieves, Charlotte

Arnie Grieves