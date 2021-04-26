The guilty verdict in Chauvin’s case is in, but the prejudice is still there

Demonstrators protest outside City Hall April 23, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputy. Brown’s death was one of six that occurred at the hands of police in the 24 hours after Derek Chauvin was convicted in George Floyd’s death. ROBERT WILLETT AP

Hiding the hate

Regarding “‘This is a moment for us’: In their words, 4 NC Black men respond to the Chauvin verdict,” (April 26 Opinion):

Hollow is exactly the word I would use for this trial verdict. The constant apparent “wokeness” of the nation is all seemingly because of it being deemed politically correct and socially acceptable.

Everyone wants to be seen as down for the cause, but it’s only because they don’t want to be seen as being on the wrong side of history — at least for the time-being.

The prejudice is still there. The stares still burn at our skulls. The jokes and comments from people are still uttered.

The only difference is that for now people are wearing a mask of “Justice Now” to muffle and hide the hate so people can’t point it out so easily.

Jean-Luke Welch, Charlotte

Police and race

I read “Something about it feels so hollow,” (April 26 Opinion) by college student Jeremiah Williams. He was so poignant it made me so sad.

I have lived in the Charlotte area for 20-plus years and although I have had for the most part pretty vanilla encounters with police, there is one incident in my life that sums up the interactions between law enforcement and different races.

Back in the late ‘90s, my girlfriend (now my wife) was on her way to lunch after being pulled over by an officer for speeding. She began to curse-out the officer for stopping her when others were speeding past. He appeased her and apologized. My wife is white.

John Lowery, Midland

CMPD’s plan

Regarding “Chief hopes to build trust with new training program,” (April 25):

I think Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings has good intentions, but good intentions have yet to save the lives of innocent Black women and men at the hands of the police.

Jennings says that people don’t trust the police and that’s an issue, but the true issue is the superior god complex that some police hold.

The fact that Americans were on the edge of their seats with the trial of George Floyd is an issue. Had there been “liberty and justice for all,” we would have known that justice would be served. But that’s still in the air, as we wait for the sentencing.

The police are here to serve and protect, but some pick and choose who they want to protect. We need more than just a plan.

Mikayla Smith, Harrisburg

A bad plan

The Charlotte police chief says CMPD officers “will begin treating residents with whom they interact, not solely as victims, suspects or “perps,” but even more as ‘customers.’”

I just don’t think this policy will work.

When I got my driver’s license, the first thing my dad told me was if I ever got stopped by a police officer, I should do exactly as they said. If I’m told to put my hands on the steering wheel, do it. If I’m told to get out of the car, do it. If they want to handcuff me, let them.

Every police department has a few bad eggs, but most all are stand-up folks who do a great job. When people dial 911 they need help to show up, not a customer service consulting firm.

Jim Cherry, Charlotte

Handgun permits

Each day, the news brings reports of another shooting. In light of this, House Bill 398, designed to repeal North Carolina’s permit to purchase law, is misguided.

Some may argue that since the NICS background check system has been improved that the permit to purchase law is unnecessary. The caveat here is that federal background checks apply only to federally licensed gun dealers. Repeal of N.C.’s permit to purchase law would mean that handguns purchased online, at gun shows, and from other individuals would fall through the cracks.

If the law is outdated, legislators should fix it rather than repeal it. Now is the time to strengthen, rather than weaken, gun safety laws.

Anne Lipe, Richfield

NC GOP taxes

Sunday’s letter praising Phil Berger and state Republicans for lowering personal income taxes “particularly for the poor” wasn’t an accurate take on North Carolina’s current state tax situation.

The marginal reduction in state income tax rates Republican state legislators enacted overwhelmingly benefited residents making $400,000 and above per year, while offering minimal tax relief to poor working families. And the increased sales taxes Republicans raised disproportionally hurt low- and middle-income taxpayers.

Income taxes are progressive while sales taxes are regressive, taking more money proportionally from lower income workers. You’d think more people would understand this basic economic fact.

Michael A. Clark, Charlotte