President Biden’s pro-union stance won’t be good for North and and South Carolina

Biden and unions

The writer is CEO of The Employers Association, a human resources firm.

In his speech to Congress, President Biden said the middle class built this country, and labor unions built the middle class. Interesting statement since only 10.8% of the workforce is unionized and only 6.3% of private sector employees belong to a union, and unionization has dropped considerably over the past three decades.

Biden made a pitch for the PRO Act, a union friendly bill that would eliminate right-to-work laws in 27 states, including North and South Carolina. It would require every employee in a unionized company to pay union dues, regardless if they voted for the union.

Right-to-work has been a huge advantage to the Carolinas when recruiting companies to relocate from pro-union states.

Kenny Colbert, Cornelius

Sen. Tim Scott

Regarding “GOP’s Sen. Scott suggests Dems use race as political weapon,” (April 29):

South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott obviously doesn’t live in the real world if he doesn’t believe this is a racist country. I see it for myself and I’m a white person.

For most of us, I believe it’s unintentional. It’s so steeped in our systems it’s necessary for us to educate ourselves to even recognize that it’s there. It is, though.

Scott has to blur the lines to exist in his Republican world. I don’t understand how he doesn’t feel used by his party.

B.J. Butler, Cornelius

CMPD training

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police do not need training in customer service. (April 28):

Their customers need training in what to do when approached by law enforcement. Many of these tragic incidents we’ve experienced in recent months and years have been caused by customers. The customer has either violated a law, has an outstanding warrant, resists arrest, or is causing harm to another person.

We are continually downplaying the role of law enforcement and blaming police before investigations are complete for what’s often caused by “customers.” It is a no-win situation for law enforcement.

Thomas Uhl, Mooresville

Gerrymandering

The boundaries of N.C. congressional districts must be redrawn this year.

Citizens must make clear to the N.C. General Assembly that we will not tolerate a continuation of past manipulations by both parties. The lawsuits that follow waste taxpayer money and confuse voters.

Redistricting should be impartial, transparent, community-driven and fair. Contiguous political districts, drawn without using data on voters’ political affiliation and preserving communities of interest, should be mandated.

Voters need to contact state lawmakers and demand that fair redistricting criteria be used to ensure fair representation for every voter. Voter silence does not lead to change.

Catherine Stadelman, Charlotte

Get vaccinated

I am dismayed by statistics that show such a low number of adults locally have been vaccinated. Without herd immunity, I face a long future of wearing a mask.

I’ve learned that some staff in physician offices and retirement centers are not vaccinated. I consider this unsafe for patients.

I am hoping that COVID vaccinations will be required soon. Consider that everyone must be vaccinated upon entering school. Also, everyone who drives must have a license. These things are required for the common good. We can’t just say “No!” to the above.

We must end this virus that is attacking so many.

Sandra Vermillion, Matthews

Mortality rates

I am writing in regards to the need for Medicaid expansion and the correlation between Black women and their maternal mortality rates being 2.5 times higher than that of white women. (April 14 Opinion) As a Black woman in her early 20s and a N.C. resident all my life, it is disheartening to see state government consistently turn a blind eye to residents who are obviously suffering. The government is denying its people a healthy life and that is unacceptable.

Morganne Kay, Denver