With so many guns in the US, is it any wonder that police are quick to draw them?

Gun ownership in North Carolina and across the US has spiked, with gun shops reporting record sales. According to a February 2021 report by online retailer TacticalGear.com, North Carolina ranked 25th in the nation with a total of 361,085 firearms sold in 2020. OBSERVER FILE PHOTO

Police and guns

One can only imagine the terror columnist Barry Saunders felt when a police officer pointed a gun at his head. (April 29 Opinion)

Given the widespread easy availability of firearms in America imagine, then, what might have been going through that officers’ head when he was called upon to investigate this dispute.

Whether or not he knew for a fact that Saunders had a gun, he had to assume there was a good possibility given the statistics on gun ownership. His life was literally on the line, and so are the lives of all officers called upon to investigate disputes such as this, serve warrants, make arrests, etc.

According to a BBC report, gun related killings make up 73% of all U.S. homicides. It’s 4% in England and Wales, 39% in Canada, 22% in Australia.

Is it any wonder that American police may be a little edgy and gun-fidgety when performing the Sisyphean task of maintaining law and order?

Pat Kunder, Charlotte

NC gun bill

We’ve seen numerous shootings around the country in recent weeks, including the killing of 15-year-old Ian Wells in Durham.

Still, the N.C. legislature is considering passing House Bill 398, which would repeal the state’s permit to purchase (PTP) law.

This dangerous bill would allow anyone, including domestic abusers and felons, to purchase pistols from private sellers without a background check. This lack of vetting is dangerous.

States without PTP laws experience higher gun homicide and suicide rates. Additionally, 84% of adults in states with licensing laws, like North Carolina, support them.

The N.C. legislature has a mandate to oppose HB 398 and protect North Carolina residents from senseless gun violence that tears apart our communities.

Jack Miklaucic, Charlotte

Legal aid

Regarding “For NC’s low-income, no legal help when they need it most,” (April 29 Opinion):

We desperately need to expand our law school footprint across the state, starting in Charlotte.

I found it truly unfortunate when Charlotte School of Law closed. We desperately need a law school in the city.

Law students could learn valuable lessons helping with legal issues, and graduates could enhance their experience and community standing by offering pro bono services to low income families.

I worked closely with two excellent Charlotte School of Law grads, one offered pro bono services and the other was extremely sensitive to cost issues. They can be a godsend when you need legal advice.

Charlotte must re-establish a Charlotte school of law. The sooner, the better.

Sandra Holyfield, Charlotte

Budd’s Senate run

I read with great dismay the April 29 article about U.S. Rep. Ted Budd’s intention to run for Richard Burr’s Senate seat. Do we really need another senator who intends to spread the lie about the 2020 presidential race being fraudulent? I think not. Let’s be smart about who we choose to be our candidates.

Gene Kavadlo, Charlotte

Gene Kavadlo

Election fraud

In the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s speech last Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said, “This is not about civil rights or our racial past. It’s about rigging elections in the future.”

Shame on Scott, and shame on Republicans.

The conservative Heritage Foundation is stuck on 1,322 as the verified number of provable election fraud cases. Really? That’s all! And how much of that fraud was committed by Republicans?

Republican claims of election fraud are a fraud.

Chris Ayers, Charlotte

Gerrymandering

North Carolina has lived with gerrymandering under both major parties, whereby elected officials decide who will be lumped with whom so that they get re-elected for a long time. This state is ready for fair districts drawn by objective citizens so that everyone’s vote counts in their fair district.

Tom E. Bowers, Charlotte

Tom E. Bowers

Trump effect

I remain amazed that Donald Trump is still a social and political influence. The “Big Lie” continues to have support.

Alongside the “Big Lie” are sincere people who are convinced that the “Big Lie” somehow protects their individual freedom and allegiance to America.

What is missing? An understanding that all people benefit when affordable housing, health insurance, wage security, and food on the table happen for all people.

Such thinking “trumps” race and the other financial excuses for not expanding Medicaid, child-care support, and the basic issues to make all people proud and secure. All are created equal.

Sam Roberson, Fort Mill

Sam Roberson

NC teacher pay

On April 27 the Observer reported that average teacher pay in North Carolina ranks 33rd in the nation, well below the average for the whole country.

Think about it, North Carolina is closer to the bottom than the top of average teacher salaries for the whole country.

I would have hoped the N.C. legislature would have had more respect for the educators of children in our state.

Joe Mooney, Charlotte