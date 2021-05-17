To solve current and future school funding issues, give CMS taxing authority

Mecklenburg County is proposing withholding 11% of funds for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unless CMS comes up with a plan to improve student performance. Observer File photo

CMS funding

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board has a very challenging job in educating the young people in our county. It does not need an additional task to pacify the county in towing its line. In fact, the best solution to this and future conflicts is to give CMS taxing authority. That would create a direct link of accountability to the voters and not to an additional entity of county government.

John H. Clark, Charlotte

Infrastructure

Regarding “Mississippi River traffic resumes under damaged bridge,” (May 15):

A large crack in a truss was discovered during a routine inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge that links Tennessee and Arkansas. Although this thoroughfare has reopened, it is an example of the urgency to fix the necessary infrastructure systems in each state.

The bridge is now closed indefinitely to vehicle traffic. Barges and other shipping vessels were delayed for days, and the impact was felt nationwide.

Republicans don’t support President Biden’s infrastructure plan, which would address many infrastructure issues. Sadly, this bridge may be a sign of things to come.

Lorraine Stark, Matthews

Feeding children

Regarding “Why isn’t school meal program serving only those in need,” (May 16 Opinion):

There are many reasons why a child might need a “free” lunch. Income level is only one measure.

There may not be an adult willing or able to make a lunch or ensure that the child’s school meal account has money in it. There may not even be food in the house to make a lunch or breakfast.

There are issues of mental health, drug or alcohol abuse, or deadbeat parents unwilling to support their children.

One can’t possibly know what goes on in every home. I can think of many other issues I have with spending my tax dollars, but feeding children is not one.

C. G. Kiburn, Monroe

Cheney’s ouster

I see that Congressional Republicans have replaced Rep. Liz Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik. That makes perfect sense. It’s a logical move since Stefanik more closely represents the current GOP agenda than Cheney does. However, if the goal was to find someone totally aligned with the true leader of their party, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene would have been a much better choice.

Jack Matthews, Charlotte

No winners

Israel has the right to defend itself, but killing kids and women, that is too much. Also, these gangs in Israel attacking and damaging Palestinians homes and stores... do they not understand what the Nazi did to the Jews?

And Hamas is just as bad as these gangs. Its leaders know the hate they are helping to spread.

Frank Piojda, Mount Pleasant

Jobless benefits

You need go no further than your local restaurant of choice to notice there’s a gigantic shortage of workers in many fields.

Why? Because it’s easier to sit at home and wait on your check from the government. Where did our sense of pride for ourselves go?

Welfare, unemployment and other government assistance was meant to help those who couldn’t help themselves or who found themselves in a bad, short-term situation.

It was not meant to help able-bodied folks game the system.

Trigg Cherry, Charlotte

Year of service

A May 1 New York Times editorial urged the president to implement a program of national service for young Americans. I think it’s a brilliant and exciting idea.

When a person finishes school or college they would be obligated for one year of service. It could be in the military or one of dozens of other options. Their choice could be based on personal interest or what they learned in school or college. A high school dropout might serve as a laborer or get specialized training that matched his or her ability.

Few young people have a clear idea of what they want or would be able to do. This year of service might focus them in the direction of a life’s work.

At minimum, it would provide millions of young people who would make a significant contribution to the country.

Watson Burts, Charlotte