To stop extreme speeders in NC, impose big fines and put their cars in timeout

A LiDAR speed enforcement tool registers a car’s speed on Apr. 21, 2021, in Durham: 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. Speed-related crashes have killed more than 1,800 people in N.C. over the past 5 years, according to an investigation by the Charlotte Observer and (Raleigh) News & Observer. It also found that nearly 92% of extreme speeders get breaks in court that allow them to avoid the full penalties. CTOTH@NEWSOBSERVER.COM

Extreme speeders

Regarding “Residents, grieving families call for action to slow extreme speeders in NC,” (June 10):

To help solve the problem of extreme speeders, simply use a combination of large fines and impounding the person’s car for a period of time. For example: For a first-time offense of 30 mph over the speed limit, perhaps a fine of $1,000 and impounding of the car for seven days. For a second offense the fine could be $5,000 and impound the car for 30 days.

The driver will either get the message or the state will become very wealthy.

James Dunn, Charlotte

An NC failure

One of the definitions of second-degree murder is “extreme indifference to human life.”

To me, that pretty much captures the behaviors that those exhibiting excessive speed and recklessness on North Carolina’s highways are portraying.

Shame on our politicians and the so-called “justice system.” As a result of their failure to recognize the seriousness of a person wielding a weapon (an automobile) against innocent victims, they are truly the ones guilty of perpetrating a crime.

Bob Inskeep, Huntersville

Aid to Guatemala

Our vice president visited Guatemala making promises of millions of dollars in help to entice citizens to stay in their country. I suggest that while we donate the help to Guatemalans, we also monitor the dispensing of such to make sure that the help really goes to the needy and is not just fattening the bank accounts of corrupt politicians.

Guatemalan people are hard-working when given the opportunity to succeed. I’m all for helping making sure that this time the U.S. will really be helping the people, not the politicians.

Carmen Hoover, Rock Hill

Fix airport lines

Regarding “Long lines at airport for summer travel,” (June 9):

For travelers to be told by federal officials that the long lines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport security checkpoints will remain is absurd. Those officials need to get this fixed or get another job.

Both Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell and his boss, TSA Administrator David Pekoske have the funds and power to do so. It just requires planning and effort.

Claude Dill, Concord

Infrastructure

President Biden’s infrastructure program would create what’s needed today: wage inflation.

By increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy, he would reduce their inflationary impact, and would use the money to finance infrastructure. More and higher paid jobs would enable workers to buy more and better goods and services.

The U.S. created the world’s greatest middle class between 1940 and 1980, a period of significant inflation. Incomes went up for workers, as well as investors and business owners. We had an economy that worked for most Americans — but not those on fixed incomes. That’s why benefits of programs like Social Security, unemployment insurance and minimum wage levels had to be pegged to the inflation rate.

We need to make America great again, like it was then. It certainly wasn’t perfect, especially for minorities, but it was the greatest by historic world standards.

Chuck Kelly, Charlotte

Pat McCrory

Regarding “McCrory moves forward without Trump’s blessing,” (June 9):

Pat McCrory committed truth when it came to Donald Trump, reportedly saying the former president “needs to have his mouth washed out with soap.” McCrory previously criticized the former president for “disgusting” remarks about women. And McCrory wanted Trump’s endorsement? Really, Pat?

Paul Jones, Lincolnton

The Trump effect

In my opinion, Pat McCrory received the biggest gift by not getting former President Trump’s support. McCrory couldn’t pay for the boost his campaign just received. Thank you Mr. Trump!

Marcia Levas, Huntersville