To punish more speeders, NC needs more judges, clerks, DAs and courtrooms. All costly.

A line of people wait to get into traffic court in Mooresville, N.C. on a recent Wednesday. In Iredell County, as in many other N.C. counties, so many cases clog traffic court dockets that prosecutors offer plea deals to almost every defendant. KNIKOUYEH@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Enforcement costs

The Death in the Fast Lane series (June 6-10) has been most informative, compelling and sad. As an attorney who has practiced almost 46 years in various district courts, I’ve seen dockets increase from 50-75 cases per day to 400 or more.

Plea bargains are a necessity due to the overloaded court system. Lots of people believe stricter enforcement is needed.

When the DWI law was revised in the ‘80s, I predicted correctly that more cases would be tried, due to the fact that attorneys often had no choice. Without providing more clerks, judges and courtrooms, the backlog started.

To enforce speeding laws more strictly, more judges, clerks, district attorneys and courtrooms must be provided. Funding all that costs taxpayers more money. Therein lies the rub. Taxpayers are not willing to have their taxes increased to take care of the problem. Until they are, nothing is going to change.

John F. Cutchin, Lincolnton

Extreme speeders

The thought of 218,000 dangerous drivers driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit and getting off with hardly a slap on the wrist is outrageous.

Some years ago when I lived in Virginia, there was a similar way out for speeders to claim their defective speedometers were at fault, avoiding driver’s license points and possible loss of license, as in North Carolina. The difference: Offenders had to get a certificate from an authorized repair shop to verify their excuse.

This was at the expense of the speeder and resulted in a fine for “improper equipment.”

It was a win-win situation. The speeder was encouraged to obey the limit and the state profited from the fine and court costs, all at a minimum of court time.

Noel A. Triplett, Charlotte

NC GOP, voting

Regarding “NC Republicans want to change mail-in absentee voting rules,” (June 11)

So the N.C. Republican legislature decided to jump on the “election integrity” bus to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.

The 2020 election marked the first time in our nation’s history that a candidate refused to concede and there was not a peaceful transfer of power.

Now, because of the Big Lie, Republican legislatures everywhere are trying to pass “election integrity” laws. Many of these laws are being written by right-wing groups and funded by dark money. Their reasoning is “people have distrust in the voting process.” Gee, maybe it’s because they are being lied to by the former guy and his friends.

If we want to keep our democracy we must tell the truth. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Laura Reich, Matthews

Laura Reich

Discipline records

Even though I am a lifelong liberal, I’m surprised that Democrats are opposed to legislation sponsored by Republicans that make disciplinary action against state employees, public record. (June 10)

Government agencies have long protected employees that maybe detrimental to the work environment. They are often difficult to fire. Not only that, but should they leave or be terminated, perspective employers are not able to obtain essential personnel records to make an informed decision about whether the former employee would be a benefit or a detriment to their organization.

It is for the greater good to weed these people out. That cannot be done if their disciplinary records are not public.

Elizabeth Will, Shelby

Elizabeth Will

COVID lottery

I still wear a mask. Why? Because not everyone is been vaccinated.

I propose that after Sept. 1 anyone who can and doesn’t receive the vaccine become financially responsible for all associated costs incurred from a COVID illness. This would relieve the taxpayers — Medicare, Medicaid — and insurance companies from undue costs. Maybe this incentive would act better than any lottery to help persuade the selfish to act in the best interest of society as a whole.

John Lindley, Charlotte

Masks, air travel

People have emerged, no, swarmed out of COVID restrictions as if running from a fire. Many are racing toward air travel. The big downside is that masks are required on flights through Sept. 13, even if you’ve been vaccinated. What a huge incentive — and a way to reach herd immunity by July 4 — if the CDC lifted the mask mandate for air travel on those who’ve been vaccinated. It might motivate some travelers to get their shots instead of having to wear a mask for 4, 6, 8 or more hours.

Marta Meares, Concord

Modified cars

Regarding “NC closer to ban on popular ‘Carolina Squat’ car lifts, modifications,” (June 10):

I don’t give a “squat” how high they jack up their truck. Instead of legislating inches of elevation, require every vehicle to be safe, no matter how they do it.

Require that bumpers, lights, and license plates be at a consistent level. More importantly, the driver must be able to see the child in the crosswalk and the bicycle behind or next to them.

The vehicle can eat tires or drink gas, but it must be controllable and stop in an emergency situation. Then, they can customize to their heart’s content.

William C. Barnes, Charlotte