Citing people for helping the homeless on Charlotte’s streets is just plain wrong

Anthony Martin (above) was among the more than 200 people who lived in a tent encampment near uptown that was cleared in mid-February. This week Charlotte City Council member Tariq Bokhari floated the idea of making it a misdemeanor for individuals to give food, money or clothing to people who are homeless. JSINER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Bokhari’s idea

Regarding “Outlawing aid for homeless people isn’t the answer, Charlotte advocates say,” (June 16):

Normally I agree with Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari. He’s a very smart guy with a lot of great forward-thinking ideas, but citing good Samaritans for helping the homeless is not one of them.

I’m glad I live in a city where good-hearted people will directly share some spare change, a decent meal, an old coat or a blanket with someone in need.

Charlotte has an overburdened police force and clogged courts. They have more than enough to keep them busy.

Does Bokhari really think redirecting those resources to prosecute altruistic citizens is a great idea? Perhaps a reread of the parable of the Good Samaritan is in order.

Jim Van Meerten, Charlotte

Capitol Police

Twenty-one Republican members of Congress voted against giving the Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal for their bravery protecting Congress on Jan. 6.

For a long period of time that day, Capitol Police officers stood alone against the mob of thousands. In case you missed the videos, there were violent armed individuals seeking to harm to members of Congress. That same mob planned to hang the vice president of the United States.

There is also video of some of the naysayers in Congress helping barricade doors against the mob that day, apparently in fear for their lives.

Do Capitol Police deserve a medal? Why is this even a question?

Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland

Greene’s apology

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologized for comparing mandatory masks use to the Holocaust. (June 16) I will not shout bravo because I cannot comprehend how a politician who was born in this democracy, who attended primary and secondary school, and who is near middle-age had to go to Washington to become aware of the horror and mass extermination of the Holocaust. Who believes this apology? I certainly do not. Was Marjorie Taylor Green born yesterday?

Marita Lentz, Charlotte

Being American

Those who are constantly apologizing for America’s faults should read Jay Ambrose’s June 17 Opinion column.

It said, “... a Gallup poll shows 158 million people around the world, including 40 million in Latin America, would like to come here. A fraction of that could destroy us...”

The United States has its faults, but we should never apologize for our wonderful country. We have liberties to speak our minds, pursue our dreams, and live our lives as we see fit. I, for one, will never apologize for being an American, but instead will stand tall and forever be proud for having been born and raised in this great country.

Let’s all celebrate this legacy on July 4.

Sheila W. Evans, Charlotte

Rep. Ted Budd

Regarding “Endorsed by Trump, Budd seeks GOP voters’ attention,” (June 14):

It was embarrassing to me as a resident of the state of NC for the NC GOP to invite twice-impeached President Donald Trump to speak at the N.C. Republicans’ state convention.

But it was the height of hypocrisy for “wanna-be” senator, Ted Budd, to say that he had been “praying” for Trump’s endorsement. To pray for an endorsement from someone of Trump’s character seems “out-of-touch” with that for which Jesus taught us to pray.

Gervase Hitch, Statesville

COVID variant

The newest variant of COVID-19 is more contagious than the original strain and it is expected to affect children and young adults at a higher rate.

The current COVID vaccines provide robust protection against this strain and are the best way to stop the virus.

Despite political differences, we should all agree that protecting children is the highest priority. As long as the virus circulates in the world, the more it will mutate.

Please, unless you have some medical reason not to, get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do it for the children.

Dianne Mason, Matthews