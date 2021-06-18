Affordable Care Act is here to stay. Republicans must help find ways to shore it up.

Affordable Care Act supporters hold up handmade signs at a South Carolina rally in 2017. On June 17, 2021 the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the latest major Republican-led effort to kill the ACA, preserving insurance coverage for millions of Americans. C. RUSH ONLINE@THESTATE.COM

Shore up the ACA





Three times now the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Affordable Care Act in the face of Republican attempts to rule it unconstitutional.

Per this retired actuary and benefits consultant and manager, the ACA is not perfect and could use some improvements. But it is helping Americans, including provisions required in employer-sponsored plans, which people tend to forget.

What has puzzled me for 10 years is that the law is somewhat based on Republican ideas, the latest being Romneycare in Massachusetts, which at least one Tea Party leader, then-S.C. Sen. Jim DeMint, once supported.

My strong advice to my former party, stop trying to screw Americans by killing the ACA and let’s find ways to shore up its deficiencies.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte

Keith Wilson

Biden’s policies

In recent comments, President Joe Biden said that the Republican Party was ”vastly diminished.” He forgot how many people voted against him in the last election. He won because many Republicans didn’t care for Donald Trump’s personality and thought Biden would be a moderate willing to work with Republicans on legislation, which he hasn’t really done.

Those voters are still Republican. This is sure to reflect what will happen in the upcoming election when they vote again. Biden’s financial policies are putting a heavy mortgage on our children and grandchildren and are the cause of what we are already seeing: inflation.

Christ Koconis, Charlotte

Political clarity

I registered as an unaffiliated voter because I saw beneficial pieces to the agenda of both Democratic and Republicans. It has not worked as I hoped, as bipartisan effort is not achievable as long as some of our political leaders publicly mask the obvious.

We have a new president. The pandemic has been endured. Our country needs to spend money on our infrastructure, among other needs. The world needs America to set an example and lead in facing challenges everyone has. We cannot hide behind false hopes forever.

Frankly, voters are getting tired of “do nothing” political leaders. In the voting booth, candidates at every level will be measured by the progress the citizens recognize. Not much so far.

Hunter Garbee, Charlotte

The filibuster

Right now we don’t really have a filibuster in the U.S. Senate. What we have is a virtual “lazy-man veto”‘ in place of a cohesive cloture system.

But before our Senate takes another vote, strengthen the filibuster and change the rules to a “40-plus one” mandated quorum to block any bill in the Senate. That puts the burden on the minority opposition, not on the majority.

“We, the people” call that democracy.

James Parzino, Surf City

Absentee ballots

Requesting an absentee ballot and voting are distinctly different. Yes, anyone can request a ballot, but Election Day is the final day an eligible voter is allowed to make their choice and cast a vote. Therefore, why would we deny a person’s vote if they make their choice, vote and then mail the ballot on Election Day? Accepting the ballot would seem the just thing to do.

Tom Rector, Charlotte

Panthers, vaccines

There should be no vaccine hesitancy, period.

As human beings, we owe it to the 600,000 people who lost their lives to this virus to never let a pandemic like this happen again. Shots in arms are the only way to ensure this.

As a long-time Panthers fan, learning our new quarterback and top running back are either hesitant to be vaccinated or won’t say they have been, is a show of poor sportsmanship.

Many of us are looking forward to returning to the stadium, hearing the Keep Pounding chants and cheering our team to victory. Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey, it’s not just about you. A vaccine will protect your teammates, fans and thousands of Charlotteans who will be rooting for you on Sundays.

Do the right thing, get your shot and speak out in support of vaccines.

Mary Gaertner, Charlotte

Latta controversy

Regarding “Mecklenburg ends contract with Historic Latta,” (June 17):

How can we ever solve the racism problem if our leaders refuse to look at the problem from more than one angle?

Racism, slavery, the Civil War, and Reconstruction are extremely difficult and complicated entities. And it gets worse. How do you handle the subject of Black Confederate soldiers or Black slave owners? We can’t if we cut off funding and hide rather than bring different points of view together and work from there.

Ted Holland, Cornelius

City Council pay

It is appalling that Charlotte’s city leaders have decided to give themselves huge raises, particularly at this time when so many lower income people have been financially devastated. I hope they enjoy their extra money now because I will not be voting for any of them in the next election and I am probably not alone in this decision.

Harriett Stoddard, Charlotte