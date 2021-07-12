UNC journalism school faculty and alumni should demand removal of Hussman’s name

Students pass UNC Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. In 2019, Arkansas publisher Walter Hussman Jr. pledged $25 million to the journalism school and had it named for him. Now, some faculty are angry over Hussman’s meddling in the hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones. File photo

UNC J-school

As Dean Susan King and other faculty at UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media proclaim their support of Nikole Hannah-Jones and independent journalism, it is time for them to question whether Arkansas publisher Walter Hussman Jr. should continue to have his name on the school.

Hussman raised questions about Hannah-Jones’ hiring that sparked and fueled the Board of Trustees’ reluctance to grant her tenure. He donated $25 million to win the “naming rights,” but thanks to his actions the value of the school that bears his name has been much reduced.

I commend the faculty members who signed the July 7 op-ed objecting to how Hannah-Jones was treated and urge them, and the school’s alumni, to demand that Hussman’s name be removed.

Cathy Roche, Charlotte

Flag protests

In the name of patriotism, op-ed columnist Marc Thiessen criticizes soccer players for protesting during the national anthem. (July 11)

The love of one’s country demands critical assessments and appropriate actions for making the country better adhere to its stated principles. It’s a perversion of nationalism to muffle demands of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for everyone.

The energy Thiessen expends on such inane pontifications will be better spent exploring the roots of discontent. Rather than looking out the window to speculate about what another country will say or think, we should be looking in the mirror to understand why our citizens feel compelled to risk their reputation and livelihood just to be heard.

Rajive Tiwari, Charlotte

Madison Cawthorn

Rep. Madison Cawthorn continues to spread nonsense about anything COVID related. Now, he’s voiced his abhorrence to the suggestion that the federal government may reach out to the public to better inform them about vaccine benefits. Not willing to stop there, he suggested once that’s done the government will move to take your Bibles and your guns next

How he draws a correlation between these three things is something only he can answer. But I have to ask: Regardless of political affiliation, when did we stop sending people to Washington who had the ability to think clearly and draw conclusions from data and analysis?

Michael Serak, West Jefferson

Vaccine lottery

The chance of being the person selected to win the N.C. vaccine lottery is so exceptionally low it discourages serious consideration as a reason for getting the vaccination.

Using each $1 million prize to provide $5,000 to 200 vaccinated people/families would be much more effective. Chances of being selected a winner would be more realistic and appealing. It would encourage more vaccinations and provide financial aid to 200 families, not just one millionaire.

Perry Sprawls, Black Mountain

Mike Wilson

The writer is a UNCC Board of Trustees member.

The most productive folks are often those who make the least noise. A great example is Mike Wilson, who recently stepped off the UNC Charlotte Board Trustees after nine years, including two as chair.

First in his family to attend college, he earned scholarships to help pay his way to UNCC. He later earned a law degree at UNC-Chapel Hill and practices in Charlotte.

Perhaps his principal achievement as a trustee was chairing the search that led to the hiring of Chancellor Sharon Gaber. Finding a strong leader to succeed Phil Dubois, who led UNCC for 15 years, took enormous time and effort.

Mike insisted on hearing from all corners of the university community before the decision was made. His ability to develop consensus and build mutual respect without rancor has been inspiring to witness.

UNCC has made enormous strides and is poised for a great future. He played a key role and deserves sincere thanks from our community.

David Mildenberg, Charlotte

Congressional trips

Whether you’re a Republican or Democrat, politicians taking congressional trips should end. You mainly see and hear what they want to show and, occasionally, you hear pleas for money. These trips are a waste of their time and our money.

Dewey Rochester, Charlotte