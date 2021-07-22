NC asks too much of teachers. Don’t require vaccinated teachers to wear masks.

Fifth grade teacher Ewan Lilly conducts a math lesson in a mask on June 21, 2021 during a summer learning program at Eno Valley Elementary School in Durham, N.C. jwall@newsobserver.com

Masks should not be required of fully vaccinated teachers and staff at K-8 schools. A mandate requiring everyone to wear masks will only worsen the staff shortage our schools already face. I am employed as a substitute teacher for my local school district, but if masks are required, I will not return to the classroom this year. I doubt I am the only person who feels this way.

Andrea McGlinn, Mooresville

Voter suppression

After reading Jay Ambrose’s “Biden confused about Civil War, voting and more,” (July 22 Opinion) I’d have to say that Ambrose is far more confused than Biden.

Republicans are not trying to “tidy up their election laws.” The problem with election laws isn’t fraud, rigged elections, or anything of the kind. The problem is Republican fear of certain voters and legitimate elections.

Minority voters often lack means to get to polling places and they vote more often for Democrats. The right can call it whatever they like, but the truth is all this “tidying up” is a euphemism for nothing more than voter suppression.

I have no problem with requiring an ID to vote. But, reducing opportunities to vote by limiting hours and locations, along with criminalizing the act of giving a drink of water to a person in a voting line, is no different than poll taxes or literacy tests.

True Republicans of the past would be horrified at the blatant and systemic racism inherent in today’s Republican party.

Jack Hankins, Charlotte

Soccer protest

Based on their 3-0 loss in their first game at the summer Olympics, it appears the U.S. women’s soccer team should concentrate more on playing soccer than protesting the country they represent.

Richard Shipman, Concord

Trust the courts?

I would agree with the July 20 Forum writer that Texas Democrats should trust the courts to strike down voter suppression laws if the Senate under Mitch McConnell had not held open court vacancies, including a Supreme Court vacancy for almost a year, to put partisan judges in place. Could it be that some Republicans “do not understand their role in the overall process”?

Rosalie Spaniel, Charlotte

Vital workers

Regarding “Charlotte may increase down payment help as prices soar,” (July 21):

This article was a form of “deja vu,” taking me back to the fairly recent (2008) subprime mortgage fiasco when millions of new homeowners lost their homes because they couldn’t afford the monthly payments — something that was evident when they applied for the mortgage in the first place.

The article also mentions that part of the reason for offering help with the down payment is to assist vital workers, such as paramedics, firefighters and police to be able to live in the city that they serve. If the city truly wants to help these vital workers, then the better answer is to simply pay them more.

Alex McKay, Charlotte

The unvaccinated

Alright, I understand what some Republican leaders are up to by working against the COVID vaccine. If virus rates continue to rise, people continue to die, and the economy tanks, Republican leaders can blame it on President Biden and the Democrats.

What I don’t understand is why people can’t look at basic statistics and make a decision to save their own lives. The CDC says 97% of all new coronavirus hospitalizations and 99% of recent deaths are non-vaccinated people. Think for yourself, people. Your party and Donald Trump are not worth your life.

Benjamin Harris, Charlotte

Making it right

Regarding ‘Moreno broke the law’: Rock Hill officer fired, charged after making controversial arrest,” (July 9):

It was refreshing to read one of the quotes in this article: “I am here to own it and make it right,” fired officer John Moreno said in his apology.

Police officers are human (a fact often forgotten), and humans inevitably make errors, especially in split-second judgments. Moreno’s willingness to take responsibility for his own actions says a lot about his character.

Jeff Kaylor, Mount Holly