To boost vaccine numbers, stress how COVID-19 can affect the brain

Some Charlotte-area colleges and universities will require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to school. Others encourage vaccines but won’t mandate it. JEFF SINER JSINER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Vaccine resistance

People are still resistant to getting immunized. Some of the younger persons feel that it’s just a flu and even if they get it, they’ll get over it.

A recent article from Science News magazine reported a study of electronic health records of patients who recovered from the disease. In the six months after a diagnosis, one third had experienced a psychiatric or neurological diagnosis such as anxiety or a stroke. (It’s not clear whether the virus itself caused the disorders.)

Maybe letting vaccine resisters know how dangerous this disease can be even if you get over it, might make them less resistant to getting the shot.

Dr. Christ Koconis, Charlotte

COVID stats

When the media presents vaccination rates by states, I believe it’s important to break down the data by demographics to avoid political controversy and targeting conservatives.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, but 73.1% of those age 65-plus, the most vulnerable, are fully vaccinated.

In Florida, a state that Trump won twice and that has a Republican governor, 85.4% of those 65-plus, who tend to vote Republican, have been vaccinated.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

Requiring vaccines

Regarding “Charlotte hospitals to require COVID vaccines for employees,” (July 23):

Charlotte hospitals requiring COVID vaccines is no different from the approach to flu vaccine every year. People need to know that these are not draconian measures, but rather a standard approach to protect patients and staff.

Likewise, the attempt at universal COVID vaccination is the way that public health has always been conducted. It’s how smallpox was eradicated and how diseases like measles and mumps have been reduced to rare outbreaks.

People who think that workplace requirements for the vaccine infringe on their freedom should consider that they allow the same approach for their children, who must receive vaccines to attend school. These are public health measures to help keep everyone as safe as possible.

Now go get your vaccine!

Andy Gilman, Charlotte

Capitol riot

U.S. House Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks voted not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Their earlier refusal to admit defeat in part inspired the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. When House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy assigned them to participate in the commission to investigate the Capitol riot it was a classic case of asking the fox to watch the henhouse. Obfuscation and disruption were what McCarthy had in mind when he appointed them. Why? For the sole purpose of protecting his idol, Donald Trump from being held responsible for one of the lowest moments in U.S. history.

Vincent Keipper, Concord

Troop withdrawals

It is amazing to me that politicians seem to never learn. Examples: Troop withdrawals from Vietnam, Iraq, and now Afghanistan. Thousands of lives lost, billions of dollars wasted, and the U.S. left behind military weapons and supplies for the enemy to use to overtake the country.

Politicians also seem to not understand that the present dictatorial regimes in China, North Korea, Iran and other nations, can never be trusted, and that you cannot negotiate any sort of a treaty or deal with them that they will abide by. You are simply wasting your time and resources.

Craig Reutlinger, Charlotte

Fix this underpass

The City of Charlotte, NC DOT and Norfolk Southern Railroad have created the perfect storm on North Tryon Street between the railroad tracks (11th through 16th streets).

One of the access roads to this area has been removed. Another access road has been closed for a year-plus, and the two bridge underpasses on North Tryon flood or freeze regularly making them dangerous or often impassable.

Nothing is being done except to put a police officer there to divert traffic around the closed-off North Tryon community. There have been repeated complaints to fix the problem. Something must be done.

Ted Greve, Charlotte