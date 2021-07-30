Other public universities are requiring the vaccine. UNC System should too.

University of North Carolina students enter the Campus Health Building for COVID-19 testing in August 2020. Last fall, UNC-CH had to cancel in-person classes and close dorms after COVID cases rose. This fall, the UNC System is recommending students get vaccinated but not requiring it. rwillett@newsobserver.com

UNC vaccines

Regarding “Many private colleges require vaccine; public ones recommend it,” (July 26):

The University of North Carolina system cites “lack of clear legal authority” as the reason it won’t mandate COVID vaccinations for students on its 16 campuses.

More than 600 colleges and universities nationwide now mandate the vaccine, including public universities in California, Maryland, and Indiana. In North Carolina, many private schools are mandating the vaccine. Apparently these schools see no real legal threat to their decision. And, there appears to be no legal impediment for public universities in our state to require the vaccine.

Steven Millsaps, Boone

Professor emeritus, Appalachian State University

Capitol police

As a retired New York State police commander, I watched the heroic Capitol and DC Metro police officers testify last week, wiping tears from my eyes. It tore the scab off the trauma and injuries I still suffer because of a riot that occurred while I was protecting the motoring public from protesters turned rioters on the N.Y. Thruway.

The congressional testimony showed that the officers who defended our Capitol and Constitution are still suffering — and will for decades, as I have.

Yes, policing in America is in need of reform. Yes, some officers should never have been allowed to serve. But we must honor and support those men and women who, while fearing for their lives, display courage and dedication to their sworn vows to protect and serve.

They have my deepest gratitude and thanks for a job well done.

Pedro Perez, Charlotte

GOP, COVID costs

The CDC says virtually all hospitalizations in the current COVID spike are unvaccinated people. Data from FAIR Health shows that hospital stays for COVID average $73,000, and that private insurers pay about $38,221.

As the delta variant spike takes shape, I watched Rep. Lauren Boebert touting individuals’ rights to not mask, not vaccinate. Fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Green and others echoed her sentiments.

Where is the voice of fiscally conservative Republicans on the subject of paying for these hospitalizations? Don’t they understand that those expenses will be borne by the rest of us in higher hospital costs and insurance premiums because of the irresponsible conduct and wholly avoidable costs incurred by those whose individual rights they championed?

Where is their call for individual responsibility?

Geoffrey A. Planer, Gastonia

A vaccine credit

Our country can’t afford to see further illness spread and hospitalizations and deaths rise. Nor can we tolerate another lockdown, watching businesses close, unemployment rise, another lost year of learning, and surges in drug and alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

I propose a $1,000 refundable income tax credit for everyone vaccinated by Dec. 31, 2021. This will spur vaccination rates and eliminate unnecessary hospitalizations and deaths, while keeping the economy open and growing. It will also help avoid trillions in additional government bailouts, which add to our nation’s unsustainable debt of over $28 trillion.

John K. McGill, Belmont

For the children

Thanks to those who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 those of us who chose vaccination must now, along with you, return to wearing masks even though the breakthrough rate of infection for us is extremely low.

Right now, most hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated, which is real-life evidence that the vaccines work. Also, the rates of infection in children — for whom there is no vaccine yet — are rising. I beg you, get vaccinated as soon as possible. Please, if you do it for yourself, do it for the sake of the children who have no choice.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

Speeding in NC

In spite of recent coverage about speeding in North Carolina nothing seems to have changed. Speeding, tailgating, aggressive, and road rage driving continues.

When law enforcement cites a unenforceable situation due to funding and legal loopholes, it is time for the N.C. legislature to act. Close loopholes that allow people to “buy their way out.” Dramatically increase fines for these violations and directly designate the fines to traffic enforcement and traffic courts.

We have a mega-powerful legislature. Passing a traffic law that enforces safety and saves lives should be a piece of cake.

George Hinson, Concord

A global tragedy

I read “Study: Global warming will kill 83 million people in next 80 years,” (July 29). Are we really so collectively dense that we can’t learn from the news?

I hope I’m not the only one donating to Citizens Climate Lobby, voting to protect the Earth, reducing my consumption, having anguish about wasteful packaging and plastics, and about the fires and floods ruining the lives of people worldwide every single day.

Parents out there should be thinking about how to protect all the children — including their own — who’ll inherit terrible conditions. I ask: How are you personally responding to this global tragedy and taking care of your planet?

Debbie Medves, Waxhaw