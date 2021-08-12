Glad to see senators Burr, Tillis and 67 others give infrastructure a bipartisan ‘yes’

A crew from the N.C. Department of Transportation works to repair a large bump in a southbound lane of I-85 near I-77 in Charlotte in 2001. North Carolina could receive at least $8.7 billion in federal funding over the next five years for highways, bridge replacement, public transportation, electric vehicles and broadband internet under an infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate. Observer file photo

Infrastructure deal

I applaud the 69 U.S. senators who approved the much needed infrastructure bill , including the 19 Republicans who voted for it — Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis included.

The bipartisan push for this bill was very encouraging for this unaffiliated voter and shows that we can remember how to work together.

This bill is about 10 years overdue as our infrastructure is of great concern. Much of our airport, train, communication and highway infrastructure is severely outdated.

Let’s encourage our legislators to do more of this and cease the tribal politicking that will be our demise.

Keith Wilson, Charlotte

The climate cure

The more I read the paper, the more I hear my dad rolling over in his grave. Every day, a severe weather incident causes horrible human, economic and environmental losses.

Dad used to say, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” But climate scientists say we’ve been speeding like a drunk teenager without his seat belt, heading toward a brothel with a new credit card.

Where are the ounces of prevention for the record droughts, fires and floods, or famine and chaos in other countries? Scientists tell us that prevention starts by lowering the heat, cutting back greenhouse gases and carbon pollution. Prevention may cost a trillion bucks, but the cost of the cure... What number comes after gazillion, if there even is a cure at this point?

Mark C. Taylor, Charlotte

Gov. Cuomo

The resignation of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo shows that at least the Democratic Party still has the integrity to run off one of its own for outrageous behavior. Meanwhile, Republicans rally around the likes of Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Madison Cawthorn, not to mention Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Donald Trump himself — all of whose “indiscretions” make Cuomo’s look like schoolboy stuff.

The moral high ground in American politics is certainly not very high, but only one party currently occupies any space there.

Michael O’Hara, Mooresville

CMS teachers

I read “CMS back to school: Will teachers have COVID vaccines?,” (Aug. 8) and couldn’t believe what I has reading. Despite the fact that our kids were not learning in-person last year in large part because teachers didn’t feel safe — and some still don’t want to return to in-person this year because they still don’t feel safe — CMS is not requiring vaccination and doesn’t even keep records of teacher vaccination rates. Unbelievable.

Michael Hobbs, Charlotte

Personal freedom

Vaccine mandates for hospital workers are common sense. If you are an unvaccinated patient with a broken leg in the ER and your nurses and physicians are COVID spreaders, how well is your leg going to heal in a coffin?

Use your personal freedom to vote these Republican members of Congress out of office in the next election. Obviously they care nothing about you.

Dr. Robert Herrin, Charlotte

Ease up on masks





The best way to fight COVID is with vaccination. Period. In what universe does it make sense to disincentivize people to get the vaccine because those who are vaccinated are still required to wear masks?

If we’re going to keep requiring masks for those who are vaccinated, why not for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, parainfluenza, and the other seasonal vaccines with potential for morbidity and mortality?

We will never live in a world where we’re at zero risk of contracting infectious agents, even COVID. At some point, common sense and a return to normal life must prevail.

Dr. Tim Eichenbrenner, Charlotte

Risking lives

Not since Southern governors stood at school-house doors have elected officials risked people’s lives for the well-being of all of our citizens in this way.

The virus is a national crisis. Governors who are denying science in hope of political gain are not ignorant of scientific facts. It’s as if they simply don’t care.

This cascade down right-wing political streams must stop. Come on, common sense should still guide our country.

Sam Roberson, Fort Mill