Redistricting is too important in NC for it not to be transparent

Two of North Carolina’s Republican state senators review historical redistricting maps in 2016. Detailed numbers from the 2020 Census were released last week, allowing North Carolina to start redrawing political maps. Republicans will lead the process this year because they hold the majority in the N.C. General Assembly. AP

Redistricting

The redistricting process in North Carolina kicked off last week.

Fair redistricting is fundamental to our representative democracy, and a transparent process is crucial to upholding public trust in our system of government.

But for this process to really be fair and transparent, it must be inclusive so that all community members have a genuine opportunity to view this process and be heard, regardless of race, ability or socioeconomic status.

An accessible process is especially crucial for historically disenfranchised communities, such as North Carolina’s communities of color, which have been specifically targeted in recent gerrymanders.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A truly participatory and transparent redistricting process will contribute to better maps, engage citizens and improve public trust and confidence in our democracy.

Catherine Stadelman, Charlotte

Infrastructure

After months of negotiations, the U.S. Senate reached an agreement on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr deserve special recognition for helping get this legislation to the floor.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Investing in our nation’s aging infrastructure will benefit virtually every sector of our economy, improve quality of life in North Carolina, develop emerging technologies, and bolster U.S. innovation and competitiveness.

A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that more than 7 in 10 voters support the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

As Tillis and Burr wrote last year to Congressional leaders, “Federal investments in clean energy have provided strong taxpayer returns, while also providing critical and sustained job growth.”

This is exactly the leadership we need for the future of our state and nation.

Matt Adams, Gastonia

Climate crisis

Regarding “There’s an affordable way to cut greenhouse gas emissions. NC shouldn’t ignore it,” (Aug 1):

How much longer are we going to ignore the ways climate change threatens our health?

I’ve watched friends who live with asthma barely go outside these past few weeks with the wildfire smoke polluting our air.

Now, rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant make indoor activities too dangerous again.

The climate crisis is just too urgent for us to wait on Congress to act.

North Carolina needs to be a leader by committing to clean energy, and our health, now.

Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will cut our emissions while also growing our economy and decreasing household electricity costs. That sounds like a win-win to me.

Jan Valder Offerman, Charlotte

Threats to the US

Over 245 years, the Constitution, American Revolution, Civil War, and civil rights movement all solidified the assumption that all men and women are created equal. However, a new industry of division, fueled by the quest for profit, pits American against American.

Liberty-minded Americans must reject media that cannot hold both political parties accountable, any philosophy that asserts America is systemically racist, medicine that denies personal liberty, illegal immigration, and endless trillion-dollar deficits.

America is best when we are united. We must reject the points above or our nation will cease to exist.

Todd Pedersen, Mooresville

Voting rights

I feel sad that I, and many of my fellow North Carolinians, have to practically beg North Carolina’s senators to do the right thing regarding voting rights. This shouldn’t be an issue at this point in American history, yet it is.

Why would anyone want to restrict people’s right to vote? The idea that the U.S. Senate voting against the voting rights act will make voting more secure is hogwash, and they know it!

I hope my U.S. Senators will use common sense and do what is right for this country: Help pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Cheryl Howard, Charlotte

NCSU football

Regarding “NC State football team worried about delta variant,” (Aug. 13):

Being worried is not a plan. It amazes me that N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren’s approach to players is “All we can do is give them the best advice we can.”

Did the NCSU athletic teams not learn anything from the baseball team?

Coddling unvaccinated players and hoping for the best is not a strategy. It is not ”all we can do.”

There is a simple message to communicate to the players and staff: “If you want to play football, get vaccinated. Otherwise, watch the games on TV in your dorm.”

Doeren is the coach. Protect your players.

David Duncan, Fort Mill

Medical workers

I feel terribly sorry for all the medical workers throughout the country, nurses, doctors and other medical staff.

They towed the line with the first COVID-19 outbreak, and now they’re back to step one. One can only imagine the endless stress as they treat patients, young and old, for this new delta variant.

Every medical worker deserves every ounce of praise imaginable.

They are the soldiers saving lives — and for some of their patients and loved ones what a difference it could have made if only they’d taken the vaccine.

Lorraine Stark, Matthews