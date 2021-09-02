Republicans must speak out against this young congressman from North Carolina

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina speaks to a crowd of Trump supporters on Jan. 6 2021, hours before the insurrection at the Capitol. Now, Cawthorn faces criticism for telling a N.C. county GOP gathering that the 2020 election was rigged and further election fraud would “lead to one place, and that’s bloodshed.”

Madison Cawthorn

It used to be in Congress, those who had the best ideas to solve problems, Democratic or Republican, would argue policy and one side would convince the other, or they merged both ideas into a majority vote.

We now have a young congressman, Madison Cawthorn, who lied about being accepted to the Naval Academy and supporting the overthrow of our government, while being paid by “we the people” — and none of his Republican colleagues challenge him.

Cawthorn has not produced a single piece of legislation to help his district or North Carolina. Yet he’s representing his district and North Carolina to overthrow America. Republicans can do better, and should.

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mission failed

Twenty years ago our military was given a clearly defined mission: Help Afghanistan recruit, train, equip and build a military defense organization in Afghanistan that could protect themselves from terrorists both foreign and domestic.

I have great respect for our military, but they failed miserably even with 20 years and an almost unlimited budget.

The very fact that the Afghan military they trained folded and ran even before our first evacuation plane left the airport is proof enough of how badly they failed.

Instead of praises for a successful evacuation, we need to see some retirements or outright firing of the military brass who failed in this mission.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jim Van Meerten, Charlotte

Military deaths

I am appalled that the U.S. military leadership would expose our service members to the extreme and unnecessary risk of manually patting down potential evacuees in Afghanistan, given decades of experience coping with suicide-vest wearing terrorists. Modesty and political correctness should never trump the preservation of life.

Let those who disagree volunteer to do the pat-downs. Let those who refuse to forego modesty remain in Afghanistan. Does anyone think their rights will be better honored under Taliban rule?

As a Vietnam-era veteran I accept that lives may be lost defending our way of life. That said, they never should be spent so cheaply.

Lance Patrick Sprowls, Mint Hill

Endless turmoil

Out of control wildfires. Devastating hurricanes and floods. A deadly pandemic. Political leaders engaging in a cold war with each other. People, with no evidence, saying that our last election was stolen and storming the Capitol. Hospitals overflowing with COVID patients who refuse to take a life-saving vaccine.

What has happened to the country that sacrificed so much to help end World War II? That rebuilt Europe? That sent people to the moon and eradicated smallpox? Are we to become like Afghanistan — a nation at perpetual war with itself?

I’m weary of this unnecessary turmoil. It’s time we stop talking about our individual rights and start acting like reasonable, responsible citizens so we can tackle the problems facing us, especially the pandemic and climate change.

Dianne Mason, Matthews

Costing lives

Unvaccinated people are currently filling up our hospital beds and depriving others of much needed medical assistance. I have to ask them, do they care about anyone other than themselves? If so, prove it. Get vaccinated and wear a mask! Their insistence on their delusionary “rights” and “freedoms” is only costing lives and prolonging the pandemic.

Richard Van Hooser, Charlotte

Flip the script

Instead of paying city workers $250 to do the thing that sensible people have already done (at no cost) to stay healthy, do it the other way: Penalize workers for not getting vaccinated. Don’t reward wrong actions.

Kay Don Kahler, Matthews

Climate activism

I read in the Observer that Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in November. That’s great, but we can’t rely on celebrities or even politicians to fix climate change by themselves.

Climate action is a game of numbers, not personalities. We need activists at all levels, whether at a national level (with an advocacy group such as Citizens Climate Lobby, to which I belong) or a local group advocating bicycle lanes.

Find some climate action that’s meaningful and get involved.

Aaron Yerke, Charlotte

The streetcar

The new streetcar extension is really just a bus on tracks that looks fancy. It will never pay for itself and is another waste of taxpayer money. This is nothing like light rail and this will not increase new business along it. When will our politicians ever learn?

Dick Meyer, Charlotte

Charlotte drivers

I am shocked almost a daily to see the number of autos and pick-ups on Charlotte streets with expired license plates. And they’ve not been expired for a week or two, but for months, some for more than a year. If I can see it, why can’t law enforcement? I have to wonder, do these drivers have a license, are they insured? Added to the complete disregard for stop signs and red traffic lights by so many drivers, this is making the streets of Charlotte almost frightening.

Dexter Greene, Charlotte