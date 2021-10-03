I’m tired of companies like Atrium asking for millions from taxpayers

Atrium Health released renderings of its planned medical school and Innovation District. Courtesy of Atrium Health

Atrium’s corridor

Regarding “Atrium seeks $75 million from local taxpayers for ‘innovation district’ around med school,” (Sept. 29):

Atrium Health officials are seeking $75 million in local public assistance and $25 million in federal assistance for an “innovation district.” I could only despair while reading yet another article about a large corporate entity asking for millions in public assistance.

While Mecklenburg County commissioners could not stop salivating over the 11,500 jobs that development of this corridor will supposedly bring, it’s important to note that how Atrium arrived at this figure isn’t clear.

What is clear is that this project, if publicly funded, will increase the unaffordability of Charlotte by creating more demand for housing in a city already suffering from what seems like a permanent crisis of housing.

Tom Pontecorvo, Charlotte

Speeding deaths

Regarding “A racing Audi. A family out for ice cream. A high-speed NC crash changed them forever.,” (Oct. 1):

I thank investigative reporter Ames Alexander for his continued crusade to bring attention to the ongoing onslaught of speeding deaths on N.C. highways. We can only hope and pray that someday the N.C. legislature will turn its attention from Critical Race Theory and other purely partisan pursuits to finally pay attention to the needless deaths occurring on the state’s highways due to North Carolina’s very lax speeding laws.

Doug Bennett, Charlotte

Masks in the gym

As a longtime member and donor of the Dowd YMCA, I’ve arrived for workouts recently only to find too many people without masks. I choose for obvious reasons not to take advantage of my workout in that environment. I know it is difficult to enforce this health safety requirement, but I believe the Dowd Y and other places could be more proactive. I imagine I am not the only Charlotte resident who shares this view.

John H. Clark, Charlotte

Renaming places

In all the articles about renaming streets and neighborhoods to rid ourselves of Confederate and other names, I don’t see anyone suggesting we name these places after the people who helped build this country. It would be appropriate to see streets and neighborhoods with names of African-Americans. Let’s be creative in our choices. Let’s honor our ancestors whose blood and toil built the great neighborhoods around the country.

Vivian Brenner, Matthews

Military generals

I recently watched several members of Congress embarrass themselves grilling our military chiefs about the pull-out from Afghanistan.

For 20 years they failed to perform their constitutional oversight duties. For 20 years they appropriated funds to develop and procure our drone strike capabilities. Now, and generally with no military experience, they demonstrate their ignorance concerning military operations in a hostile environment and bemoan the use of the weapon systems they funded.

In a display of unmitigated arrogance they demand “yes” or “no” answers to nuanced “gotcha” questions from our most highly decorated four-star generals.

Let us not forget that these are the same people who can’t pass a budget from the comfort of their congressional offices. Imagine how they would perform under hostile enemy fire. This country needs and deserves better!

Lance Sprowls, Mint Hill

The FBI

The FBI let down our Olympic gymnasts who were sexually abused by team doctor Larry Nassar. Agents and supervisors did not take their claims seriously, which allowed Nassar to eventually abuse more than 150 women and girls. Apologies are not enough and memories are short. One modest change can provide an everyday reminder that a new day has dawned at the FBI. Change the name of FBI headquarters in D.C. from the notoriously corrupt former leader, J. Edgar Hoover, to a new, 21st century name to remind us that the shameful, bad-old-days are over.

Mike Lauber, Fort Mill

Truck emissions

“Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales,” (Sept. 25) brought good news for anyone worried about climate change. Even truck manufacturers want to ramp up production of electric medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. They’ve asked U.S. governors to adopt the Advanced Clean Trucks rule, which requires manufacturers to increase sales of zero-emissions models. The transportation sector is a leading cause of greenhouse gas emissions, and trucks are one of the top culprits. As electric vehicle production increases, the cost to buyers will come down, creating a win-win for everyone.

Debbie George, Charlotte

Sequoia groves

How sad I felt after reading “California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves.” (Sept. 20) I desperately want to stand among those ancient trees and be dwarfed by their presence. Last year’s fire season made me nervous about their future, and this year’s is just as frightening. I hope COVID dissipates enough that I can see Giant Sequoia National Monument before extreme weather due to climate change takes it away. How many national parks out west will be intact when we can finally travel safely again?

Kim Fanelly, Mint Hill