The Buzz 08/05/18: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Trump undermines our safety when he undermines our media, law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
Impeach Mark Meadows!
Trump says we’re the laughingstock of the world. I wonder whose fault is that?
I wouldn’t have wanted to be caught dead with DNC delegates in 2012, but at least I was polite to them.
These days, America has too much religion and not enough faith.
The majority support President Trump because they’re sick of both Democrats and Republicans.
Trump says he’ll shut down the government if it doesn’t pay for his wall. I assume he’s talking about the Mexican government.
My NFL anthem policy: If the players don’t stand, I don’t watch.
The political divide is driven by one side’s denial of facts and lack of empathy.
Trump is bringing back the jobs Obama lost.
Whoever is editing the Buzz never picks the “right” ones.
It seems as if the Observer’s Buzz editor wants a job at Fox News.
Comments