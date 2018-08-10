The Buzz: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Space Force? Sounds like someone must have been watching “Independence Day” on Fox.
More like Space Farce.
The only North Carolina constitutional amendment I’ll vote for is one that raises the bar for amending the constitution.
After teachers get their raises, we find out that 45 percent of them can’t pass their math exam.
The UNC players who sold their shoes were rule breakers. But those folks who paid that much to buy them were bonkers.
Plastic bags take 450 years to degrade in a landfill, but will completely shred before you get your groceries home.
Remember, Democrats, socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money.
Enemy of the people? The people don’t need enemies with friends like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
The new Paladin: Have 3-D printer, will massacre.
Charlotte begs for more affordable housing but shuns tiny houses? Oh, the irony.
Somewhere, Ronald Reagan is mourning for America.
