The Buzz: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Space Force is rolling out, but I can’t tell if Trump is The Last Jedi or Darth Vader.
I-77 will take its toll on Republicans in November.
I hope the five former governors had to drive down I-77 for their press conference.
John Brennan for president!
Is Trump lying if he believes his lies?
At least Omarosa seems to have proof backing up all the crazy things she says.
Trump believes in a free press as long as they use their freedom to praise him.
The media want us to question every authority except the media’s.
I remember watching an honest, intelligent president. Man I miss those “West Wing” episodes!
I would gladly trade my next-door neighbor’s sun-blocking McMansion for a tiny home any day.
What do you do with a drunken sailor? Put him in charge of ABC Commission spending . . .
Pro football is so boring, the only excitement is wondering who’ll kneel for the national anthem.
Comments