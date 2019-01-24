At the March for Life, a reprehensible rush to judgment

Cracker, racist, ignorant, sodomites — these were some of the obscenities adults used to bully the Covington Catholic High School teenagers attending the March for Life rally in Washington last week.
Their iconic red MAGA hats triggered a now-too-familiar exercise of political profiling that fueled a viral wave of prejudice and hate to weaponize the left’s narrative and disdain for President Trump. The wildly misleading video supposedly catching racist students taunting a Native American was too much for the media to ignore. Still recoiling from Robert Mueller’s rebuke of a fake BuzzFeed story the day before, MSNBC, CNN and other major media outlets failed to check the facts and committed journalist malpractice. The New York Times ran “Boys in Make America Great Again hats Mob Native American at Indigenous People March” as its headline and the angry left, in their rush to judgment, spread it to paint Trump and his “deplorables” as morally bankrupt, all while the story wasn’t true.
I find the self-control that these teenagers demonstrated as commendable and the media’s actions reprehensible.
The reality is, some people agree with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently said facts don’t matter if you’re morally right. Thinking like this is very dangerous. It’s worse coming from elected officials like Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt, who declared on Facebook, “March for Life is a hateful pro-life group that just blew their cover. If they really are about respecting life, then they would respect all lives. What a sad statement about what these youth have been taught in ‘Christian’ school and in their ‘Christian’ homes.” Just like the media, Eiselt never bothered to check the facts before insulting more than 200,000 who attended the March for Life rally.
Jim Quick of Concord was one of the attendees. He estimates that 70 percent of the attendees were college and high school students representing a whole new pro-life generation. When asked why we didn’t learn much about the rally in the media, he said, “There were virtually no media present. Attendees weren’t protesting someone’s choice, they were celebrating the beauty of life.”
By contrast, we heard quite a bit about the Women’s March in D.C. In fact, Media Research Center reported it received 15 times more coverage than the March for Life, yet the media failed to capture the viral video of a woman yelling “My body, my choice until the umbilical cord is cut”, and mixing in nasty names toward a man.
Meanwhile, a Marist Poll finds three in four Americans say abortion should be limited to – at most – the first three months of pregnancy. This includes most of those who identify as Republicans (92 percent), independents (78 percent) and Democrats (60 percent) and it includes more than 6 in 10 (61 percent) who identify as pro-choice. Yet some advocates continue to push for removal of all abortion restrictions. On the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade this week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the state’s new Reproductive Health Act into law, significantly expanding abortion access.
In spite of the continual liberal push to demonize anyone who thinks differently, I have hope in a new generation who are choosing to see life through the eyes of 3D and 4D ultrasound technology and scientific facts instead of political jargon and harmful profiling to draw their conclusions.
