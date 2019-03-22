More Democratic shenanigans in the 9th

The Democratic Party is at it again with sneaky and dirty tactics trying to affect the outcome of an election. In the 2018 North Carolina Supreme Court race, one of their donkeys entered the race and dressed in elephant clothing to split the Republican vote and ensure a social justice warrior a seat on the court. Chris Anglin is no Republican. He is a RINO from Wake County who has now filed to run in the 9th District Congressional primary. His run will have no impact.
So many of us in the 9th District are angry we don’t have a representative in the House, especially with all the shenanigans of our new Congress. We must deal immediately with those who refuse to acknowledge the crisis at our border, and with a freshman member of Congress pitching the ridiculous power grab that is the Green New Deal.
Chris Anglin says he is a “constitutional Republican,” yet he publicly stated and published that he was opposed to all six state Constitution amendments, four of which N.C. voters overwhelmingly supported in last November’s election.
The four amendments included an amendment that created the constitutional right to hunt and fish, an amendment that expanded the constitutional rights of crime victims, and an amendment that required a photo ID to vote in person. If Chris Anglin believes these are not conservative points of view, he is completely off the mark.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Anglin also was opposed to a constitutional amendment to cap income tax at 7 percent. Newsflash, Mr. Anglin. Limiting the government’s power to take money away for those who earn it through their hard work is a conservative idea.
Mr. Anglin is no conservative. He will not support our president and other Republican initiatives in Washington.
There are nine other conservative candidates for Republicans to weigh. Republicans should consider whether a candidate from one of our rural counties or a candidate from the Charlotte metro area, Dan McCready’s home turf, is better for our party. McCready has said he won’t toe the Democrat party line, but it is unrealistic to believe Nancy Pelosi and other establishment Democrats will permit him to step out of line.
We are also upset by the precedent set by the State Board of Elections, which has drastically lowered the bar on vacating the results of an election and calling for a new one. Several individuals from state and local county boards of election were told months in advance of possible ballot harvesting efforts. Why didn’t election officials notify Mark Harris and his campaign manager? Was it ethical for them to withhold information when they had evidence McCrae Dowless harvested ballots for Democrats in the 2016 election cycle?
Republicans must get to work and must get out the vote. Make the case to friends, family and neighbors about why it is critical for the 9th District to remain Republican.
Oh, and we better watch out for more shenanigans.
Comments