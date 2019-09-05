Tornado warnings issued for parts of NC and SC coast as Hurricane Dorian approaches

What to do during a tornado If your area is under a tornado warning, then you may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Here are the actions you should take during a tornado. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If your area is under a tornado warning, then you may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Here are the actions you should take during a tornado.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the Myrtle Beach area and the southeastern coast of North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian slowly churns up the East Coast.

Tornado warnings were issued at 6:05 a.m. for Hallsboro and Freeland in North Carolina until 6:45 a.m.

Tornado warnings also were issued for Brunswick, Leland, Myrtle Grove and Carolina Beach in North Carolina until 6:30 a.m. Bolivia and Winnabow were under a warning until 6 a.m.

People should seek shelter immediately.

A tornado watch has been issued for the region extending past Myrtle Beach, including Pawleys Island and Marion, S.C., and Wilmington, Whiteville, Elizabethtown and Burgaw in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service was forecasting for the threat of tornadoes to expand across eastern North Carolina through Thursday afternoon and into the night.

Tornado alerts from South Carolina began to subside after 6 a.m. Thursday after a wave of alerts went out early Thursday morning for the area around Myrtle Beach and to the north and east.

A confirmed waterspout also was located early Thursday “just offshore” near Myrtle Beach, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm. At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that it is 80 miles south of Charleston and 200 miles south of Wilmington.

Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm. At 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported that it is 80 miles south of Charleston and 200 miles south of Wilmington.

It is moving at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The National Weather Service in Charleston reported winds between 60 to 70 mph in parts of the Charleston region, including Isle of Palms, Fort Sumter and Folly Beach.

In Hilton Head, the airport measured winds of 53 mph but other parts of Beaufort are in the mid-40s in terms of windspeed.

South Carolina has been hit with power outages overnight, with 81,446 reported so far as of 5 a.m., reports the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.