Who’s up next at quarterback for Charlotte 49ers?

Charlotte 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds, who injured his ankle in the third quarter of the 49ers’ 40-14 victory Saturday against Western Kentucky, will have season-ending surgery, a team spokesman said Monday.
Coach Brad Lambert hasn’t announced who will replace Reynolds against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, but it appears graduate transfer Evan Shirreffs, who played well in relief of Reynolds against the Hilltoppers, is the logical choice.
Shirreffs, who transferred from Miami and has two seasons of eligibility left, completed 5-of-7 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and scored another on a 1-yard run. He led the 49ers to five scores (four touchdowns and a Jonathan Cruz field goal) in the six possessions he was behind center.
Shirreffs was listed as Charlotte’s third-string quarterback entering the game, but backup Hasaan Klugh (last season’s starter) fumbled the one snap he had in the first half. Lambert said he was “gun shy” about putting Klugh back in.
Reynolds, a redshirt freshman, won the starting job over Klugh and Shirreffs in the preseason, although Shirreffs missed several practices with a hamstring injury. Shirreffs later had an abdominal injury that forced him to miss four games.
Reynolds was effective in his five-plus games and had completed 12-of-19 passes for 119 yards before he was hurt against WKU. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards, two interceptions and six touchdowns for the season.
