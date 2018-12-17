Sports

Hurricanes announce ‘Whalers Night’ details for Bruins game

By Chip Alexander

December 17, 2018 09:43 PM

Kurt Cusac, a worker at The Eye store, straightens out the Hartford Whalers tee shirts before the doors open before an NHL game played between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. on Feb. 1, 2018. It’s the first time items from the team’s former identity are being sold, a change brought about by the Canes’ new owner, Tom Dundon.
Former Hartford Whalers captain Mike Rogers will be on hand as the Carolina Hurricanes hold “Whalers Night” on Sunday at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes, who host the Boston Bruins, will wear the iconic green Whalers sweaters in an NHL game for the first time since the franchise was relocated from Hartford, Conn., in 1997. The Canes also will wear Whalers uniforms for the March 5 game at Boston.

Rogers will be honored in a ceremonial faceoff before the game, the team announced. Rogers had 105 points in each of the team’s first two seasons in the NHL, scoring 44 goals in 1979-80 and 40 in 1980-81, when he was the Whalers team captain.

Pucky the Whale mascot will sound the warning siren before the game, and the goal song during the game will be Brass Bonanza, another Whalers staple. The Hurricanes said the in-game entertainment elements will have a 1980s and 1990s retro feel.

The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will auction some game-worn sweaters and other Whalers items on Sunday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Learn to Play Program at the Champions Skating Center in Hartford, Conn., owned by former Whaler Bob Crawford.

The first 10,000 fans will receive Whalers Night posters, the team said. Whalers apparel is being sold this week in The Eye, the team merchandise store.

