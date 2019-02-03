Super Boring Super Bowl reaction: commercials, Maroon 5, Tom Brady’s 6th ring

Tom Brady has now won six Super Bowls, and he’s won some of the most thrilling championship games in history.
Sunday, Brady and the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3, and it was probably the most boring of the bunch.
New England’s Sony Michele scored from the game-winning points. He had a 2-yard run with seven minutes left. This was one play after Brady lofted a perfect deep ball to Rob Gronkowski down the sideline to set up the score.
The Rams launched a potential game-tying drive but it ended with an interception, near the goal line, from former Rock Hill South Pointe High star Stephon Gilmore.
New England then drove down the field and set up a 41-yard put-away field goal from Stephen Gostkowski with 72 seconds to play.
Of course, Brady, Gilmore -- and the Patriots -- won’t care about how they won; just that they won.
For the rest of us? You may want those nearly four hours of your life back.
How hard was Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots to watch?
The highlight of the game, for so long, came in the middle of a third quarter on a 65-yard Rams punt. At least it set a new Super Bowl record.
This was the first-ever Super Bowl without a touchdown through three quarters.
When the Rams tied the game with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, with a field goal, CBS’ Tony Romo quipped, “3-3 and it feels like we’ve got a scoring spree going on.”
For much of the game, there were lots of commercials with Robots and rappers, a lot of the Patriots on offense (mostly throwing to Julian Edelman), and lots -- and lots -- of Rams punting.
At one point, there were eight Rams possessions in a row that ended, fittingly, with eight Rams’ punts in a row.
“This is getting hard to watch,” Romo said.
And he was right.
Where was Gurley?
The Rams coaching staff promised that Todd Gurley, the N.C. native was rested and ready -- and healthy -- for the Super Bowl. Well, Gurley got one touch in the first quarter, on the Rams’ first play, and spent much of the second quarter watching former Panther C.J. Anderson run the ball.
Late in the first half, announcer Jim Nantz asked out loud, “Where is Todd Gurley?”
Social media wondered, too. Gurley did come back with six minutes left in the first half, and played some in the second half. The Rams told CBS it wasn’t his previous knee injury, but clearly something wasn’t right. And, of course, Twitter didn’t miss any of it.
Super Bowl Commercials
Robots and rappers ruled the day in the 2019 Super Bowl commercials. As a whole, they were mostly underwhelming.
The lotion commercial for Oil of Olay that was a play on the “Scream” movies? Waste of millions of dollars. This year’s commercials were $5.25 million per 30 seconds.
Now, the Doritos spot with Chance The Rapper and the Backstreet Boys singing “I Want It That Way”? We were feeling that one. And if they release that as a single, it will be a hit.
But honestly, the short Avengers commercial (and the Captain Marvel spot) really drew our attention (Marvel, just take our money).
Our (other) faves?
1. The Fast and Furious Hobbs & Shaw trailer (any movie with Idris Elba is going to score)
2. Cardi B’s Pepsi spot with Steve Carnell and Lil’ Jon (OK!).
3. Bud Light/Game of Thrones (not sure we understood it, but it was amazing)
4. CBS “Twilight Zone” spot.
5. The NFL 100 spot with all the legends
Our (other) not-so-faves
1. Bud Light “Corn Syrup”
2. Planters peanuts (and you probably spent a lot more on the cameos from Alex Rodriguez and Charlie Sheen).
3. TurboTax Robochild
4. Bo Jackson/Sprint (Bo does NOT know good Super spots)
5. Wix, Charlie Closs
OK let’s discuss halftime
WIth several performers, including Adele, Cardi B and Rihanna, skipping out on invitations to do halftime because of the NFL’s handling of the entire Colin Kaepernick situation, there was much consternation about who did perform.
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 did well, in our opinion, but Maroon 5 isn’t the type band you’d expect for the Big Game. And Big Boi as the big name special guest may’ve played well 20 years ago, but not exactly now, even in his hometown of Atlanta.
Here’s what y’all said.
National Anthem: Gladys has her night
With all the controversy about who was performing at the Super Bowl, Gladys Knights came out and delivered a stirring rendition of the national anthem that should age well, and be compared to some of the better ones we’ve heard on the Super Stage.
