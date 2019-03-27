Sports

International Champion’s Cup back to Charlotte in July, featuring Arsenal and AS Roma

By Brendan Marks

March 27, 2019 12:04 PM

Arsenal players celebrate a goal scored during an English Premier League match against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in London earlier this month. Arsenal will visit Charlotte in July for the International Champion’s Cup.
At this point, summertime soccer in Charlotte is practically a guarantee.

On July 20, Arsenal FC and AS Roma will play on a 6 p.m. match at Bank of America Stadium, it was announced Wednesday. The conest is part of the International Champion’s Cup, an annual worldwide soccer tournament featuring some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. The tournament is returning to Charlotte for the fifth time in six years.

The city hosted ICC matches every summer from 2014-2016 before taking a one-year hiatus in 2017. Last July, Borussia Dortmund — led by star American attacker Christian Pulisic — defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the tournament’s return to the Queen City.

There will be a formal press conference Thursday recognizing the teams and their partners.

Bank of America Stadium will also host an international soccer match this summer as part of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Charlotte hasn’t hosted a Gold Cup match since 2015, when Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago played to a thrilling 4-4 draw. Mexico will be one of the two teams back in Charlotte again this year.

Exclusive U.S. presale tickets for the Arsenal/AS Roma match will be available starting April 2, with general on-sale ticket access starting April 9. For access to the presale, fans can sign up on the International Champions Cup website.

