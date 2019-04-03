Stephen Curry names his top 5 NBA players of the past 20 years. Is he on it?

Stephen Curry: Kemba has become a premiere player in Charlotte Stephen Curry says that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker has become a premiere player for the team. Curry had high praise for Walker following the 2019 All-Star game at Spectrum Center where the two were teammates on Team Giannis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stephen Curry says that Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker has become a premiere player for the team. Curry had high praise for Walker following the 2019 All-Star game at Spectrum Center where the two were teammates on Team Giannis.

Stephen Curry has won three NBA championships and two NBA MVP awards, one in unanimous fashion, but the Golden State Warrior and longtime Charlotte resident doesn’t consider himself one of the best players of the past 20 years.

Curry sat down with NBC’s Craig Melvin on the “Today” show Wednesday to promote next month’s “Stephen vs. The Game” Facebook Watch docuseries.

Melvin popped the top-five question.

“Last 20 years,” Curry said. “I got Jordan, Shaq, Kobe, LeBron, Tim Duncan.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Melvin then asked, “No Steph Curry?”

“Still writing the story, big fella,” Curry responded. “To be determined on that.”

Curry’s Facebook Watch special is a six-episode look at his 2018-19 season with Golden State, a season that ended with his third NBA championship, a sweep of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s a great way for me to control my own story,” said Curry, who played at Charlotte Christian and Davidson. “This is an amazing moment in my life. We’ve accomplished a lot of great things and I hope to continue on that mission. So the story is still being written. (This special) kind of open(s) up the veil a little bit.”





The special will focus heavily on Curry the player but also show Curry the family man who has three kids with wife Ayesha.

“It makes me who I am,” he said of his family. “I feel like I have a purpose that I’m walking in, in terms of what I get to do on the floor, but none of it makes sense and none of it works without my family.

“Being authentic and transparent about my relationship with Ayesha and us walking into parenthood together, raising the kids and trying to instill the same value and morals that we were taught as kids ... Thriving in chaos is something we try to do the best and we wanted to share that.”

Curry said fans will watch the series and see a guy who just enjoys life.

“I’m goofy, corny, just silly at all times,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s the baby face situation, but I just enjoy like the fun stuff in life and I try to find the fun in everything so I’m at home hanging out with the kids or we’re out together on a date or something or just wherever I am at, I just try to have fun.”