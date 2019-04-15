After Masters win, will Tiger Woods play Quail Hollow in Charlotte? History says ...

Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters in Augusta Take a look as Tiger Woods celebrates his fifth Masters win on April 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look as Tiger Woods celebrates his fifth Masters win on April 14, 2019.

By Sunday evening, hours after Tiger Woods had won his fifth Masters and first major golf tournament in 11 years, another question was already brewing:

Will Woods be coming back to Charlotte?





Woods, notoriously tight-lipped with his future plans, gave no indicators on Sunday at Augusta National. The 43-year-old told reporters his Masters win wouldn’t affect his 2019 schedule, although he did say he planned to play fewer tournaments this year than last.

“I’m not going to play as much as I did last year,” Woods told reporters. “I played a little bit too much last year because I kept trying to qualify for World Golf Championships events and the (FedExCup) playoffs. The playing schedule doesn’t change. I’m going to play a little bit less than I did last year.

“In the tournaments I do play in, I’ll be fully invested and committed to playing and trying to win.”

The only definite on Woods’ immediate schedule is the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in New York, where he’ll continue chasing Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 majors. Woods previously won the 2002 U.S. Open on the same course. But with the PGA Championship moved to May — the major has only been played in May four times ever, and not since 1949 — that complicates any predictions about Wood’s future plans.

There are only four tournaments between now and the PGA Championship, starting at Hilton Head this weekend. The tour then moves to New Orleans for the Zurich Classic the last weekend in April.

The first weekend in May is the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, which Woods played in last year for the first time since 2012. Then there’s the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas the following weekend, and then the PGA Championship.

While there’s a chance Woods skips every tournament between now and the PGA Championship, it would be unlikely for him to follow a major tournament win with such an extended absence. He almost certainly will skip Dallas — Woods prefers not to play the weekend before a major — as well as Hilton Head this weekend. Which means...

It’s entirely possible that Woods’ next tournament will be in Charlotte.

Woods won at Quail Hollow in 2007 and returned last year after a six-year hiatus, finishing tied for 55th at three-over. And while he didn’t officially announce his intentions to play Quail Hollow until a week before the tournament, he was well-received by fans. After the tournament, he tweeted out how much it meant to him to return to Charlotte.

“Having not played at the (Wells Fargo Championship) in six years, it really meant a lot to me to receive so much love and support from the fans all week,” Woods wrote. “I won’t forget it, thanks again Charlotte.”

Now it’s just a matter of if that sentiment brings Woods back to Quail Hollow for the second year in a row.

The Wells Fargo Championship will be played at Quail Hollow from May 2-5. Tickets are available online for the entirety of the tournament, as well as the practice rounds and other pre-tournament events.