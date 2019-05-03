Lunchtime update: Joel Dahmen, Jason Dufner tied for lead at Wells Fargo Championship

Joel Dahmen was tied for the lead after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. AP

11:45 a.m. update

Jason Dufner is 7-under par for the day through 15 holes and tied for the lead with Joel Dahmen during Friday’s second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Dufner eagled the par-5 seventh hole and has six birdies through 16 holes. He’s 10-under for the tournament. Dahmen, who tied for the first-round lead with Rory McIlroy, is 5-under through 12 holes and also at 10-under .

McIlroy is 3-under for the day and trails Dufner and Dahmen by two strokes.

Max Homa has also made a move up the leaderboard. He’s 4-under for the day through nine holes and trails Dufner and Dahmen by four strokes.





9:15 a.m. update





Joel Dahmen has taken over the lead early in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Dahmen, tied for the first-round lead with Rory McIlroy, is 2-under for the day after making consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th holes. He leads McIlroy by two strokes after McIlroy bogeyed the par-4 14th hole, his fifth hole of the day.

Tom Hoge is 3-under for the day and is part of a six-way tie for third, three behind Dahmen. Jason Dufner, 1-under for the day, is also tied for third.

Others in the group tied for third, including Adam Schenk, Martin Laird, Patrick Reed and Nick Taylor, play this afternoon, as does Phil Mickelson.



