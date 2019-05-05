Max Homa wins Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club by 3 strokes

Max Homa, who stormed to a convincing win Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, watches his drive from the third tee during the final round of the at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Max Homa, out of a job on the PGA Tour as recently as two years ago, won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in convincing fashion Sunday.

Homa’s first career victory came after he shot a final-round 67, finishing at 15-under for the tournament. That was three shots ahead of runner-up Joel Dahmen, who finished at 12-under after a 70 Sunday.

Homa, who won the NCAA individual championship at California in 2013, lost his tour card in 2017 after making only two cuts that season. He regained his tour privileges this year..

Homa held off several of the tour’s elite players, including world No. 2 Justin Rose, who shot 68 Sunday and was third at 11 under. Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, tied for fourth with Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner and Paul Casey, six shots back.