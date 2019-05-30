Charlotte Knights to host 2020 ACC baseball tournament

The 2020 ACC baseball tournament will be held at BB&T Ballpark in uptown Charlotte. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Knights’ uptown stadium will host the ACC baseball tournament in 2020, the team said Thursday.

The tournament will be held May 19-24, 2020, at BB&T Ballpark.

The last time the Knights hosted the ACC tournament was in 2001 when the Class AAA club played in Fort Mill. The tournament has been held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park since 2015 but is being forced to move because of a scheduling conflict.

