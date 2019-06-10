Power hitting, home field have Knights near 1st place

Matt Skole leads the Charlotte Knights with 17 home runs this season, through Sunday, June 9. Charlotte Knights

Maybe this is the year for Charlotte’s minor-league sports franchises.





The Charlotte Checkers captured the American Hockey League title over the weekend, and the Charlotte Knights are locked in a battle for first place in the International League’s Southern Division.

The Knights are off to their best start in several seasons and took a 35-26 record into Monday’s home game against Durham. Entering that game, Charlotte was just a half-game behind the first-place Bulls (36-26), with third-place Gwinnett (35-27) a half-game behind the Knights.

Those three teams have been part of a tight race since the season began.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Knights are doing it with power hitting. They rank fourth in the league in home runs and RBI, and fifth in doubles and total bases.

But playing at BB&T Ballpark has helped.

Charlotte’s home record of 22-11 is the league’s best. The Knights’ uptown ballpark has a reputation of being friendly to power hitters, and that seems to fit the team’s DNA this season.

Here’s a look at the past week and what’s ahead for the Knights:

Last Monday: Daniel Palka slammed two home runs, one of which carried 460 feet and landed on neighboring Mint Street. But the Knights lost 7-5 to Gwinnett. Matt Skole hit his 15th homer of the season for Charlotte.

Tuesday: Highly regarded pitching prospect Jordan Stephens was promoted from Winston-Salem to the Knights. On the field, Charlotte edged Gwinnett 7-6. Starter Dylan Cease gave up three earned runs in five innings for the Knights. Charlotte’s Paulo Orlando went 3-for-4, with a pair of doubles.

Wednesday: Charlotte edged Gwinnett 6-5, as Skole slammed a pair of home runs and Seby Zavala added a 423-foot home run to center field.

Thursday: The Knights topped visiting Louisville 5-2, behind home runs by Alcides Escobar and Palka. Charlotte starter Justin Nicolino improved to 4-1 on the season, going seven innings and allowing two runs.

Friday: Veteran big-league outfielder Jon Jay, signed in the offseason by the Chicago White Sox, was sent to Charlotte for a rehabilitation assignment. Meanwhile, the Knights broke a tie in the eighth inning and edged Louisville 4-3. Ryan Goins went 3-for-4, with a home run and two doubles.

Saturday: The Knights’ game against Louisville was suspended by rain. Off the field, the White Sox signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jimmy Cordero and assigned him to Charlotte.

Sunday: Charlotte lost 6-4 to Louisville in the completion of the suspended game. In the regular-scheduled Sunday contest, the “Caballeros” won 9-5. That game, which featured Hispanic-themed uniforms for Charlotte, was called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of rain. Adam Engel blasted a three-run homer for Charlotte, and Zack Collins added two hits and three RBI.

Nuestros jugadores portaron con mucho orgullo el jersey de los Caballeros de Charlotte.



¡VamosCaballeros ¡



@laurawolffphoto pic.twitter.com/zGNTdnuMBF — Caballeros de Charlotte (@CaballerosdeCLT) June 10, 2019

Week ahead: The Knights open a six-game trip to New York on Tuesday, with games Tuesday through Thursday against Syracuse, followed by Friday-Sunday contests against Rochester. After a day off next Monday, the Knights open a six-game, five-day homestand next Tuesday against Syracuse.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle