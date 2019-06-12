Beto, that you? Spain women’s soccer team manager jokingly called Beto O’Rourke’s twin

USWNT poised to repeat success at 2019 World Cup The United States women's national soccer team are making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The United States women's national soccer team are making final preparations for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Is Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke taking a break from his campaign to coach women’s soccer at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Of course not.

But some Twitter users have pointed out that Spain team manager Jorge Vilda bears a strong resemblance to the politician from Texas.

Alas, O’Rourke is not orchestrating plays on the soccer field in France. Instead, he’s hot on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

According to the Texas Tribune, O’Rourke was in New York City this morning where he announced his proposal to “reinstate protections” for LGBTQ persons “abandoned by President Trump.”

At the time of publication, Spain was trailing Germany 1-0. O’Rourke has not performed well in the Iowa Democratic caucus poll, but remains “unfazed,” according to Politico.

Only time will tell how O’Rourke and his look-a-like will fair in their endeavors.