Hurricanes to host Canadiens in 2019-2020 season opener

The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Montreal Canadiens in their 2019-2020 season opener, the NHL announced Friday.

The Canes, coming off an Eastern Conference finals appearance in the Stanley Cup playoffs, will face the Canadiens at PNC Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

The NHL will release the complete 2019-20 schedule on Tuesday, June 25. But the Canes will play the Washington Capitals in the Caps’ home opener Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Canes’ ended the Caps’ 2018-19 season in the first round of the playoffs, with a Game 7 double-overtime win at Capital One Arena. The Caps, in tweeting out the news Friday on the season opener, added, “See you in October, jerks.”

It will be the fifth time in franchise history that the Canes have hosted the Canadiens in their home opener but the first time since Oct. 3, 2007.

The Canes were 2-1-0 against Montreal this past season as the Canadiens fell just short of a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.