Canes will match Aho offer sheet, owner Tom Dundon says
The Carolina Hurricanes will match the offer sheet made Monday to star center Sebastian Aho by the Montreal Canadiens, Canes owner Tom Dundon said Tuesday.
Dundon said an announcement would be made Tuesday.
Of his reaction to the offer sheet, Dundon, said, “We’re surprised. We love the player and we’re happy to have this done. And surprised someone would have thought this would work.
“We were never going to let him go. He didn’t want to go. This is just part of the business of getting the deal done. I said the day I bought the team and nothing has changed, he’s one of if not the most important part of our future and we’re lucky to have him.”
The figures in the offer sheet -- $8.454 million a year for five years -- did not cause gnashing of teeth among Canes management, even with a front-loaded bonus of more than $21 million to be paid in the first 12 months to Aho, who set career highs last season with 30 goals and 83 points as the Canes returned to the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Canes general manager Don Waddell said Monday the team had hoped to sign Aho to an eight-year contract. The $8.454 million price tag is believed to be higher than the Canes had offered in negotiations.
“It is what it is, right?” Dundon said. “Our job is to allocate the (salary cap) properly and we should be able to do it just fine. (Waddell) said we would have liked more term. That’s the main difference of where it ended up if there had not been an offer sheet.”
Waddell said Monday he was surprised the figures weren’t higher while Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin was saying he had spoken to Aho and how much the 21-year-old Finn wanted to be a Canadien.
