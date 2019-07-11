Sports
Rock Hill’s Burns returns home to play at Winthrop after transfer from Tennessee
Former Tennessee forward DJ Burns is returning to his hometown to play for Winthrop.
Burns, a former four-star prospect at Rock Hill’s York Prep, said Thursday on Twitter he had committed to the Eagles. Burns posed in a Winthrop jersey with the words “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME” above his photo.
The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Burns finished a year early at York Prep to join the Vols. He spent last season as a redshirt, practicing and traveling – but not playing – with the team.
He had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his high school career and was considered the state’s third best prospect.
Burns was a South Carolina target in the 2019 class who reclassified to 2018 in May of last year.
Andrew Ramspacher of The (Columbia) State contributed to this report.
