Rock Hill’s Burns returns home to play at Winthrop after transfer from Tennessee

Burns, a former four-star prospect at Rock Hill’s York Prep, said Thursday on Twitter he had committed to the Eagles. Burns posed in a Winthrop jersey with the words “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME” above his photo.

IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME️God’s Plan #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/HCbdXQiWTq — DJ Burns (@beastboyburns) July 11, 2019

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Burns finished a year early at York Prep to join the Vols. He spent last season as a redshirt, practicing and traveling – but not playing – with the team.

He had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his high school career and was considered the state’s third best prospect.

Burns was a South Carolina target in the 2019 class who reclassified to 2018 in May of last year.

Andrew Ramspacher of The (Columbia) State contributed to this report.