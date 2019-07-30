Sports

Hurricanes name Patrick Dwyer assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers

Charlotte Checkers celebrate Calder Cup with fans

The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019. By
The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019.

Patrick Dwyer, a short but feisty forward who played 770 games in the NHL and AHL, is getting into coaching.

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that Dwyer, 36, has been named assistant coach of the Charlotte Checkers, the Canes’ American Hockey League affiliate.

“Patrick brings a wealth of knowledge from a long career,” Canes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring him back to the organization by adding him to the Checkers’ coaching staff.”

The Canes named Ryan Warsofsky as the Checkers head coach on July 10 after the departure of Mike Vellucci, who guided the Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup championship.

Dwyer played 416 regular-season games for the Canes from 2008-15 -- and two games in the 2009 Stanley Cup playoffs -- and has 354 games of AHL experience with Chicago, Albany and the Checkers. He played last season with the Belfast Giants of the EIHL.

Dwyer was a member of Team USA in the 2012 IIHF World Championship.

