Aces full: a listing of Charlotte area holes-in-one – and one double-eagle

Carmel Country Club was the site not only of Steve Raphael's first hole-in-one but also Tyler Hager's rare double-eagle in late July, a few days before his wedding.

The 2019 golf season in the Charlotte region has been coming up aces.

Lots of them.

Here’s a rundown of reported holes-in-one from several area courses — along with a rare albatross sighting in July.

Myers Park Country Club:

▪ Clayton Bundy used a driver to ace the 177-yard fifth hole on July 25.

▪ Jason Hawley holed out on July 26, using a 5-iron to ace the 201-yard 11th. It was his fifth.

▪ Sam Hedrick used a 7-iron to hole out on the 164-yard 7th on July 19, his first.

▪ Sandy Hamilton aced the 7th hole with her driver on May 30. The 137-yard shot marked her second hole-in-one.

▪ Bruce Taylor also carded his second ace when he used a 7-iron on the 136-yard 7th hole on April 11.

▪ Blake Cunningham also aced the 7th, using a 7-iron to cover the 168 yards on March 14. It was his second.

▪ Vince Sumner notched his second ace on March 22 when he walloped a 7-iron into the cup on the 172-yard fifth hole.

Pine Lake Country Club:

▪ Daniel Judge made his first hole-in-one on July 11 when his 6-iron found the cup on the 187-yard sixth hole.

▪ William McDowell scored his fourth ace on May 19 when he holed out on the 165-yard 12th hole with a 5-hybrid.

▪ Don Gilmer also notched his fourth hole-in-one on April 25 when he used a 6-iron on the 162-yard third hole.

Carmel Country Club:

▪ Steve Raphael notched his first ace when he aced the 150-yard 15th on Carmel’s North Course. Raphael used a 6-iron.

▪ Among the most harmonic of harmonic convergences ... On July 25, Tyler Hager holed out from 215 yards on the North Course’s 9th hole. That gave him a double-eagle 2 on the par 5, otherwise known as an “albatross,” the rarest shot in golf. And it came three days before his wedding.

Carolina Golf Club

▪ Hal Crownover earned his first hole-in-one on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he sank a 132-yard, 8-iron on the 12th hole.

Out of town

▪ Charlottean John Archer notched his second hole-in-one on March 2, when his 5-iron found the cup on the 158-yard third hole at Lely Resort’s Flamingo Course in Naples, Fla.

Fort Mill Golf Club

▪ On a final note, the author of this story scored his first hole-in-one on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he aced the 180-yard 17th at Fort Mill with a 4-hybrid. Since it took him only 53 years of play to pull this off, he is now looking for a harder game.