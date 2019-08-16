A Cy Young Award winner pitches Sunday against the Knights in Charlotte. Guess who?

The Cleveland Indians’ Corey Kluber, recovering from a broken forearm, is scheduled to pitch in Charlotte on Sunday against the Knights. The two-time Cy Young Award winner hopes to return to Cleveland later this month. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) AP

Baseball fans will have a chance to see a two-time Cy Young Award winner pitch this weekend in Charlotte.

Cleveland Indians’ right-hander Corey Kluber, the American League Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017, is scheduled to start against the Knights on Sunday evening at BB&T Ballpark.

In addition, one of the Chicago White Sox’ top players, Yoan Moncada, is playing this weekend with the Knights.

Kluber has joined the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, completing his rehab from a broken forearm. He was injured May 1 when hit by a ground ball. The Clippers and Knights are playing a four-game series, including a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader Saturday and a 5:05 p.m. contest Sunday.

Kluber, 33, has a lifetime major league record of 98-58. He threw 60 pitches for Double-A Akron on Tuesday night, and Indians’ manager Terry Francona told reporters that he expects Kluber to throw about 70 pitches in Charlotte.

The Indians hope to have Kluber back with the parent club later this month as they battle the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central Division title.

Meanwhile, White Sox second baseman Moncada was assigned to the Knights on Friday. He is recovering from a right hamstring strain.

Moncada, who played Triple-A ball in Charlotte as he advanced through the Chicago farm system, is batting .301 in 97 games this season with the White Sox. He has 21 doubles and 20 home runs.

The Knights and Clippers opened their weekend series with an afternoon game Friday.

