Trolio ends bid by Squires to reach US Amateur semifinals
Cohen Trolio, of West Point, Miss., won his last three holes against Austin Squires for a 3 and 1 victory Friday to continue his run at the 119th U.S. Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.
Trolio, at 17 years and 8 days, is the youngest U.S. Amateur semifinalist since at least 1993, when age records were first kept. He ended the run by Squires, who claimed the last match-play spot in a long, grueling 27-man playoff, beat top-seeded Brandon Wu in his first match and reached the quarterfinals.
Andy Ogletree, 21, of Little Rock, Miss., joined Trolio in the semifinals with a 6-and-5 victory over Spencer Ralston. Ogletree, a senior at Georgia Tech, lost the first hole when he lipped out a 4-foot par putt, but won eight of his final 12 at Course No. 2 at Pinehurst, closing out the victory with a 30-foot birdie putt.
On the other side of the bracket, William Holcomb V, 21, of Crockett, Texas took advantage of a slow start by his opponent, Karl Vilips, for a 4-and-3 victory.
Holcomb will face John Augenstein, 21, of Owensboro, Ky., the highest remaining player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (No. 38). Augenstein topped Palmer Jackson, 3 and 2, taking a 3-up lead through seven holes for the second consecutive match.
The semifinal round Saturday will start at 2:15 p.m., and will be televised on Fox from 3-6 p.m.
The winners advance to Sunday’s 36-hole championship match, which will be played over Course No. 4 and Course No. 2, with the morning round starting at 9 a.m.
“This is the biggest amateur tournament in the world,” Doletree said. “It started with 7,000 [players], and now there are four. So it’s pretty cool.”
